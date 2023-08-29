Why was Harrison Bader placed on waivers? Yankees make talented slugger available prior to playoff push

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees stated they had placed outfielder Harrison Bader on waivers. The news comes shortly after the team released veteran slugger Josh Donaldson.

Placing Bader on waivers at this time will give him postseason eligibility. Contending teams have until September 1st to sign any player to be eligible to play in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 82 games, Bader has hit .242/.279/.370 with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. While he started the season off hot, he has cooled off. He has had trouble seeing the ball at the plate, compiling an 18.2% strikeout rate.

Harrison Bader's exit could make way for an exciting prospect

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

Harrison Bader's exit could mean the promotion of exciting prospect Jasson Dominguez. He is playing in Triple-A right now, tearing the cover off the ball with a .478 batting average.

Expand Tweet

If the Yankees see him as a core member of the outfield for the 2024 season and beyond, giving him a taste now makes sense. The team does not have much to play for. They sit 11 games behind the Houston Astros, who hold the final American League Wild Card spot.

The Yankees have their eyes set on the future, and it will be interesting to see what moves they make in the offseason.