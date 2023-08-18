Why was J.D. Martinez scratched from lineup? Dodgers slugger facing recurring issues causing him to miss multiple games

J.D. Martinez, the power-hitting slugger for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was notably absent from the lineup in their recent game due to recurring groin tightness. This unfortunate setback in their recent has forced Martinez to miss several games, concerns among fans and the team alike. The Dodgers’ management made the decision to scratch Martine from the lineupin order to prioritize his long-term health and prevent exacerbating the issue.

How does J.D. Martinez’s absence affect the Dodgers?

J.D. Martinez’s absence could potentially impact the team’s performance, as his statistics for the 2023 regular season highlight his significant contributions to the lineup. With 345 at-bats, 89 hits, and an impressive 25 home runs. Martinez has been a vital force behind the Dodgers’ offensive power. His absence will be undoubtedly felt, especially considering his role in the team’s recent 10-game winning streak.

J.D. Martinez has been an important piece for the Dodgers. However, he hasn’t been able to perform as well as in other seasons such as his 2021 campaign with the Boston Red Sox.

The Dodgers will face off on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers in the finale of the 3-game series. With a 4-1 lead in the season series, the Dodgers will be aiming to extend their dominance. Despite the Brewers’ recent struggles, they will look to rebound after a 4-game winning streak was snapped. Both teams will be showcasing their pitching strengths with Corbin Burnes and Lance Lynn taking the mound.

As the Dodgers continue their campaign in the 2023 season, the hope is that J.D. Martinez’s groin issues will subside, allowing him to rejoin the lineup and contribute to the team’s ongoing success. Until the, the team will have to rely on the depth of their roster to maintain their competitive edge.

