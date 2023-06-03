Why did Keith Hernandez recommend being 'fully erect'? Mets announcer's advice leads to silence in the announcer's box

Keith Hernandez has been renowned as a New York Mets announcer for his humor and commentary. He recently again drew attention because of his hilarious and awkward commentary during the New York Mets vs the Toronto Blue Jays game.

The incident occurred during the second innings of the game. Blue Jay's catcher Alejandro Kirk was at the plate while Mets starter Justin Verlander was at the mound. It was at this time that Keith Hernandez stated:

"You want to be always erect when you make contact." (via Nypost.com).

He ended his statement 10 awkward seconds later with:

"Like a telephone pole!" (via Nypost.com)

Throughout those 10 seconds, his statement was met with dead silence in the announcer's box while Kirk fouled a payoff pitch.

One probable reason that Keith Hernandez made the comment might have been that he was trying to give advice about how to hit effectively to Alejandro Kirk, albeit in a humourous manner. However, it probably might not have sounded just like the way he intended it to be.

Whatever the reason, this will surely be one of the most awkward and hilarious comments made by Keith Hernandez. Regarding the game, the Mets lost 3-0 to the Blue Jays mainly due to the efforts of Chris Bassit, an ex-Met.

Keith Hernandez's commentary career

Keith Hernandez in League Championship - Chicago Cubs v New York Mets - Game One

Keith Hernandez is a veteran commentator. He has been working as a baseball commentator and analyst for the New York Mets. However, he was also involved in a controversy regarding San Diego Padres' female massage therapist Kelly Calabrese during a 2006 game.

The incident occurred when Hernandez spotted her in the Padres dugout and stated:

"Who is the girl in the dugout with the long hair? What's going on here? You've got to be kidding me. Only player personnel in the dugout." (via Nypost.com )

After learning about the details regarding Calabrese, he further stated:

"I won't say that women belong in the kitchen, but they don't belong in the dugout." (via Nypost.com)

For his chauvinistic comments, Hernandez came under heavy criticism from Calabrese herself and was reprimanded by SportsNet New York. Later, he had to apologize for his previous comments. However, he still insisted that Calabrese, being a masseuse, should not have been there as it's banned by MLB. Only head trainers and assistants were allowed in the dugout. That being said, he further stated:

"I do not have a problem with women in the workforce- it's not a gender issue. If any club hires a female assistant or head trainer, she has every right to be in that clubhouse and on that bench." (via Nypost.com)

Despite this controversy, Keith Hernandez has remained a good commentator for the Mets and has won two 2010 New York Emmys in his career.

