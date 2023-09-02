Why was Luis Robert Jr. scratched? White Sox slugger missing from lineup in Saturday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was a last-minute scratch from the lineup in Saturday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers. The slugger is dealing with a right quad cramp.

The team stated that he would be reassessed tomorrow. The White Sox finish the series with Detroit before traveling to Kansas City to take on the Royals at the start of the week.

"Luis Robert Jr. was scratched from tonight's lineup due to a right quad cramp. He will be reassessed tomorrow"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The White Sox are coming off a loss on Friday to open up the series. Luis Robert Jr. went 1-for-3 in the game and has largely been carrying the team's offense on his back all season long.

Expand Tweet

Through 128 games, Robert Jr. has hit .272/.324/.560 with 35 home runs and 71 RBIs. He has largely surpassed his previous career-high in home runs (13) and RBIs (56).

Luis Robert Jr. needs help

Athletics White Sox Baseball

This season has been a dud for the Chicago White Sox. They hold a 53-82 record, putting them fourth in the American League Central, being uncompetitive nearly all season long.

This is unpleasant for fans hoping the team would turn the page this season. They were excited for a season with new manager Pedro Grifol, but he has run into some trouble this year.

Tim Anderson, one of the most consistent hitters in the league over the last few years, is slumping. He went from finishing the season with a batting average of over .300 to a .241 average this year.

The poor season is a reason why the Southsiders disbanded their rotation. Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn are playing elsewhere, leaving Dylan Cease as the lone ace.

This will certainly be a season that White Sox fans would love to forget.