Why was Luke Weaver Designated for Assignment? Reds looking to move on from pitcher that’s started 21 games this season

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds made a substantial change to their pitching staff by designating veteran Luke Weaver for assignment. It has been a disappointing season for Weaver, who has struggled mightily for the club, posting a 6.87 ERA in 21 starts this year.

The 29-year-old will most likely go unclaimed from the waiver wire, which would give him the option to either accept or reject his assignment. If Luke Weaver does indeed reject his designation for assignment, he will become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to pursue a landing spot with another team.

"The Reds DFAd Luke Weaver. He was the only pitcher that the Reds signed to a big league deal this year. He made one start in 2022, and the Reds have needed him all season. Hunter Greene is lined up to fill that spot in the rotation in four days." - @CharlieG__

It is unsurprising that the Cincinnati Reds have designated Weaver for assignment, however, the only surprise about the move is that it took so long. The Reds find themselves in the hunt for a National League Wild Card spot, sitting one game behind the Miami Marlins for the final playoff position.

Not only are Luke Weaver's poor performances one of the reasons behind his release, the pending return of young flamethrower Hunter Greene is another reason. Greene will take over Weaver's spot in the rotation as the club looks to secure a playoff berth.

"Hunter Greene posted a 46% whiff rate in Tuesday's Triple-A rehab start. 5 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 9:3 K:BB on 83 pitches. He looks ready to return just in time for fantasy managers who (most likely) desperately need pitching." - @toomuchtuma

A look at Luke Weaver's MLB career so far

Originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Weaver has failed to live up to the draft capital spent on him. After only three seasons with St. Louis, Weaver was traded in 2018, along with Carson Kelly, Andy Young, and a draft pick to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Paul Goldschmidt.

Weaver was later traded by the Diamondbacks in 2022 to the Kansas City Royals before being released and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners. The veteran never appeared in a game for Seattle, instead entering unrestricted free agency, where he ended up with the Cincinnati Reds.