Why was Mark Kotsay ejected vs Red Sox? Athletics manager tossed in the 1st inning

Oakland Athletics manager Mark Kotsay was ejected for protesting the umpire's call early in their game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. The game ended 3-0 in favor of the Athletics, ending their eight-game losing streak in the MLB. However, one incident that caught everyone's eye was when Kotsay was ejected in the first inning for arguing the umpire's call on a Tony Kemp acrobatic play.

Mark Kotsay is a former MLB player who has played for several teams, including the Oakland Athletics, in his 16-year-career as a player. After his playing career, Kotsay became a coach for the San Diego Padres before joining the Athletics. He was promoted to post of manager of the Oakland team ahead of the 2022 season.

Mark Kotsay is gradually making a name for not being afraid to stand up to the umpires for his players when needed. The most recent incident happened in the first inning of their second game against the Red Sox, when a Tony Kemp attempted to score on a wild pitch with a actrobatic jump to home plate.

However, the umpire called that Kemp had gone out of the baseline during his attempt and called him out. Kotsay went to argue the call and ended up getting tossed for his protests.

The Oakland Athletics end losing streak despite Mark Kotsay's early ejection

The Oakland Athletics finally ended their eight-game losing streak in the MLB on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over the Boston Red Sox. The Athletics bullpen managed to shut out the Boston offence while Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday both hit homers to take their team over the line. With both teams winning one game in the series, the third game will decide the winner on Wednesday.

