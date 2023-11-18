Why Rangers must sign Jordan Montgomery in MLB free agency

The hot stove is burning, and the Texas Rangers are at the center of the free agency buzz as they contemplate a pivotal move: bringing back left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The former Ranger, who played a pivotal role in their recent World Series triumph, is a highly sought-after free aget with strong interes from the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and even the Boston Red Sox.

Analysts suggest not underestimating the Rangers in the race for Montgomery. Despite the allure of reuniting with his former clubs, Montgomery may lean towards a return to Texas, where he enjoyed immense success and contributed significantly to the team’s championship run.

Montgomery’s impact on the Texas Rangers’ rotation after the trade deadline was nothing short of remarkable. The left-hander quickly became a stabilizing force, showcasing his prowess by allowing only two earned runs in his final four starts of the regular season. His postseason performance was equally impressive, with a 3-1 record and a 2.90 ERA in 31 innings, including crucial wins in the American League Championship Series.

As the Rangers bask in the glory of their recent World Series title, the prospect of rataining Montgomery becomes even more compelling. Manager Bruce Bochy, recognizing Montgomery’s instrumental role in their success, would undoubtedly find a spot for him in the rotation alongside established pitchers like Max Scherzer, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, and Andrew Heaney.

The financial commitment to secure Montgomery’s services may surpass the $100 million mark, but the Rangers, known for their willingness to spend in recent offseasons, appear ready to defend their World Series title aggressively. With the team also eyeing other top-tier free agents like Shohei Ohtani and Josh Hader, pursuing Montgomery aligns with their strategy to bolster the pitching staff for sustained success.

While many suggest it’s "less likely" for Montgomery to return to the Yankees or Cardinals, the Texas Rangers emerge as strong contender for his signature. The familiarity, success, and camaraderie established during their championship run make a reunion with Montgomery a logical and strategic move for the Rangers as they aim to build on their recent triumph and remain contenders in the upcoming seasons.

