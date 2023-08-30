Why did the Reds release Trey Mancini? Cincinnati parts ways with veteran slugger despite strong showing in Triple-A

Trey Mancini has been released from the Cincinnati Reds after playing only five games for them in the minor leagues. In those outings he performed very well, hitting for a batting average of .316 and recording two home runs. It is somewhat surprising the organization would release him on the brink of their playoff push, where depth and leadership are often crucial.

There is a chance that the Reds knew it was unlikely Mancini was going to be called up again this season, so they released him. This gives him the opportunity to sign with another team and maybe get a chance at another World Series ring. This season has not been easy on Mancini, with this release being the latest bump in the road.

Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer was the first to report the roster change.

"Mancini, recently signed to a minor-league deal, has been released by the Reds" - Gordon Wittenmyer

Since starting the season with the Chicago Cubs, Mancini has struggled to find his footing in 2023. His offensive inconcistency has made it tough for him to stay on a major league roster.

Which MLB teams could sign Trey Mancini?

Mancini could provide a lot of intangible support to any team looking to make a playoff run. Teams like the Miami Marlins or Minnesota Twins that are on the outside looking in could see him as a missing piece. Especially if the momentum he has built up over the last week can be continued.

"Mancini drills a game-tying shot for his second homer of the game! In his @Reds organizational debut, the DH has 3 XBHs and 3 RBIs" - MiLB

A reunion with the Chicago Cubs is also not completely out of the question, as their playoff aspirations are not completely dashed. If he does play in MLB again this season, expect it to be with a team with some postseason hope left.