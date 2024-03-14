“Why would you rub salt in an open wound” - Yankees fans gloomy over reported failed last-minute proposal for Dylan Cease

The New York Yankees made a final effort to get their hands on pitcher Dylan Cease, whom they had their eyes on the entire offseason. They offered a final trade proposal to the Chicago White Sox for the right-handed starter.

The details of the proposal regarding the Yankees trade for Cease were not disclosed, but the San Diego Padres eventually acquired the right-hander. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi confirmed the Yankees' final attempt to acquire Cease:

“Can confirm the Yankees made a final trade proposal for Dylan Cease in the last 24 to 48 hours. Clearly, the Yankees are still working to add an impact starting pitcher.”

The franchise has also been linked with Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell the entire preseason. Some Yankees fans can’t seem to digest the club’s last effort to land Cease by giving up prospects, with Monty and Snell still available in the free market.

One fan said:

“It seems odd to me that they would prefer to give up prospects instead of just signing Montgomery or Snell.”

Another said:

“Who? Snell or Montgomery or someone they trade for? The options now appear to be extremely limited.”

One fan expressed dissatisfaction regarding the adequacy of the proposal:

“I guess, it was not good enough, but hey a proposal was made and turned down, it’s time to overpay for Snell or Monty.”

One Yankees fan said:

“Why would you rub salt in an open wound?”

Others commented:

White Sox acquire four players in Dylan Cease trade

On Wednesday, the San Diego Padres acquired Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for four players, including three prospects. The White Sox received Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriarte, outfielder Samuel Zavala and Steven Wilson.

The franchise designated outfielder Peyton Burdick for assignment to make space on their roster. Cease who spent his entire five seasons with the White Sox has a 3.83 career ERA.

He’s set to join the Padres who kick off their season against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Mar. 20 in Seoul, South Korea.

