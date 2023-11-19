Why St. Louis Cardinals must sign Sonny Gray in MLB Free Agency

With a glaring need to fortify their starting rotation, the St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly pursuing 2023 AL Cy Young contender, Sonny Gray. MLB journalist Bob Nightengale confirmed these rumors in a recent report from USA Today. He wrote:

"The Cardinals, the favorites to sign free-agent pitcher Sonny Gray, badly need experienced starters to fill innings."

Here are the top three reasons why the Cardinals must prioritize signing the three-time All-Star and how his addition could reshape their pitching dynamics.

Why the Cardinals need to sign Sonny Gray this offseason:

#3. Bridging the pitching void

The departure of key pitchers, including Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty, has left the St. Louis Cardinals with a significant void in their rotation. Gray's track record as a reliable and experienced starter makes him an ideal candidate to fill this void. His ability to log innings and deliver consistent performances could provide stability to a rotation in need of reliable arms.

#2. Postseason proven performer

Gray's recent postseason experience with the Minnesota Twins highlights his ability to thrive under pressure. Although he faced challenges in the ALDS matchup against the Astros, Gray's regular-season excellence cannot be overlooked. He has maintained a commendable 2.79 ERA in 32 starts. Furthermore, he had a second-place finish in the Cy Young Award voting this season.

#1. Anchoring the rotation with ace quality

Every MLB team aspires to have a proven ace leading its rotation. Sonny Gray, with his consistent performance and veteran presence, fits the mold of an ace perfectly. Signing Gray doesn't just meet an urgent requirement; it also adds a dependable front-line starter to the team. This becomes especially valuable if the Cardinals aim for an extended playoff run in the upcoming season.

As the St. Louis Cardinals explore free agency, targeting Gray could be a game-changer for their pitching staff. The need for experience, postseason reliability, and a true ace makes Gray an indispensable target for the franchise.

