Why did Tony Vitello upturn his players' stools? Tennessee baseball coach’s bizarre reaction to game against LSU

Motivation comes in different forms, and for Tennessee Volunteers coach Tony Vitello, it came in the shape of upside-down stools. The incident was caught on camera during the team's elimination game against LSU on Tuesday night in the NCAA Men's College World Series.

It was a frustrating night for Tony Vitello and the Volunteers, as the team struggled to get anything done offensively, falling 5-0 to Dylan Crews and the mighty Tigers squad.

In what was Tennessee's most important game of the College World Series, the team fell flat, leading head coach Vitello to turn to a questionable source to motivate the squad. While the score was still only 2-0 late in the game, Vitello turned over his hitter's stools, making sure no one could be seated and remain focused on the game at hand.

"Normally I like Tony Vitello, but the overturning stools thing he did last night in the College World Series spoke of desperation, not leadership. He's better than that. #VFL #GBO #CWS2023 #CWSOmaha #CWS #Tennessee #Vols #RockyTop" - @BillsonMarky

In a flashback to the late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, Vitello turned the stools of the offensive player upside-down in an attempt to turn around the team's fortunes. While this maneuver did not work for Vitello and Tennesse, it did in fact lead to Mississippi State's offense waking up to defeat Auburn 39-33.

On the now iconic moment, coach Mike Leach said after the game:

"We were in a period of time where it sure seemed to me we were a lot more interested in sitting in that chair than being on the football field or rooting for our teammates."

Tony Vitello had nothing but praise for his team after the loss

While many may remember this loss to LSU for the stool-turning incident, that is not what Tennessee's coach said he will. In a heartfelt statement to the team, Vitello praised his player's ability to overcome adversity and fight until the end.

"Tony Vitello: 'This thing's already over with, and in my mind in the past, a game I'll choose to remember this team by was yesterday. It was the last great moment we had together. And it was also a game that was very representative of how the season went. "Started out slow. A lot of struggles in there, a lot of frustration. But guys overcoming that and working together, coming together to make sure we have success. And that's what occurred. So that's what I'll remember it by.'" - @benmckee14

After the victory on Tuesday, LSU will square off against the No. 1 seed Wake Forest in a matchup of two powerhouses. The winner will advance to play the Florida Gators in the College World Series finals.

