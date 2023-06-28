Why did the Twins hold a players-only meeting? Team manager closed clubhouse to media

The Minnesota Twins are 1-5 in their last six games. They lost two to the Detroit Tigers and were recently swept by the Atlanta Braves. The recent losing stretch has dropped the team's record to under .500.

While they still lead the American League Central, the team's lackluster performances have gotten to manager Rocco Baldelli. He closed the clubhouse following the loss to Atlanta on Wednesday for a players-only meeting.

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse to media. Players-only meeting. Baldelli was very pointed in his disappointment with offense. #MNTwins Rocco Baldelli closed the clubhouse to media. Players-only meeting. Baldelli was very pointed in his disappointment with offense. #MNTwins

Minnesota was held to just three runs in the series against the Braves. While Atlanta is one of the best teams in the league, Baldelli expects more from his club.

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB Rocco Baldelli: "We were flat and we made no adjustments really in the game almost whatsoever. If you’re going to call a spade a spade and say how it is, that’s not good baseball. ... If I’m rolling that up and trying to portray it any other way, I’m lying." #MNTwins Rocco Baldelli: "We were flat and we made no adjustments really in the game almost whatsoever. If you’re going to call a spade a spade and say how it is, that’s not good baseball. ... If I’m rolling that up and trying to portray it any other way, I’m lying." #MNTwins

Baldelli was not happy with his team's refusal to adjust. Minnesota hitters didn't have a good read on Kolby Allard's pitches. Allard threw a career-high eight strikeouts in the shutout victory for Atlanta.

Minnesota Twins are an interesting team

The Minnesota Twins are a good baseball team, despite being under .500. They have to get over inconsistent play, and key players must stay healthy to remain at the top of the American League Central.

Minnesota has a fantastic starting pitching rotation. Pablo Lopez, Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, and Kenta Maeda could all be aces with other MLB teams. Their bullpen is just as good as their rotation with guys like Emilio Pagan, Jhoan Duran, and Caleb Thiebar.

On the offensive side of things, Minnesota is loaded. As a five-tool player, Byron Buxton is among the most exciting players to watch. Keeping him primarily as the team's DH is a smart move to keep him healthy.

One player that the team is hoping catches fire soon is shortstop Carlos Correa. He's struggled offensively this year, hitting .212/.287/.403 with 11 home runs. Corea has never finished a season with a batting average below .239 throughout his nine-year career.

