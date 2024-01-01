Why was Wander Franco arrested? Reports adding another twist in Rays Star's investigation, explored

On January 1, reports began to spring out of the Dominican Republic suggesting that Wander Franco had been arrested. After the case against the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop began almost five months ago, an MLB analyst has volunteered some jarring new evidence.

Per a Twitter post from MLB analyst Jeff Passan, the 22-year old Franco was arrested for failing to show up at a courtroom in Santo Domingo. He was subsequently arrested in the northern town of Puerto Plata.

"Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested earlier today for no-showing his Thursday meeting with the prosecutor investigating him for alleged relationships with underaged girls, sources told @JuanRechioM More news and context, free at ESPN:" - Jeff Passan

Wander Franco's name made a resurgence in the media last week after video emerged of police raiding a residence that was thought to be his. Additionally, the reporting bodies have divulged that there may be several relationships, rather than simply the first one.

Reporting work from the Dominican Republic has been largely carried out by Juan Rechio and Hector Gomez. Dominican authorities have been investigating the Tampa Bay Rays star in tandem with a special team from MLB since August.

"Wander Franco has been arrested after interrogation in the Dominican Republic, per @hgomez27" - B/R Walk Off

Franco's last MLB game came against the Cleveland Guardians on August 12. At the time he was placed on the restricted list, Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. His 2021 contract with the Rays stands at a value of $182 million over seven seasons, the largest ever given out to a player on the Rays.

This year, several personal stories rocked MLB news. Although Wander Franco's case might be the most grave, other players like New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German and Dodgers hurler Julio Urias have also had their own run-ins this year.

Storyline involving Wander Franco remains shrouded in uncertainty

Loredana Chevalier was the original woman who claimed to be in a minor and in a relationship with Franco. However, subsequent investigations revealed that Chevalier had been pictured riding a car, drinking and spending time with children. Needless to say, this added a dimension of doubt to the original storyline.

Whatever the outcome turns out to be, fans and onlookers need to remember that Franco is innocent until proven guilty. No matter how bad things are looking for the once-promising star.

