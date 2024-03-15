“Why are we wasting our time on him?” - Dodgers fans livid as Gavin Lux features in team's traveling roster for Seoul Series clash against Padres

After missing all of last season due to injury, Gavin Lux has had some difficulty readjusting to his position in the infield. As such, it has not taken long for fans' to sour on the underperforming Wisconsinite.

Ahead of their March 20 and 21 games against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, the Dodgers released their 31-man travel roster. Though he has been removed from the shortstop position, it appears as though Lux will be making the trip.

"Here is your 31-man travel roster for the Seoul Series" - Los Angeles Dodgers

Despite looking forward to seeing their team compete in the first-ever MLB game to be held in Korea, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are not exactly enthusiastic about Lux' presence. Many took to social media to voice their discontent that the 26-year old would be making the trip.

After hitting .276/.346/.399 with 6 home runs, 42 RBIs, and a league-leading 7 triples in 2022, Gavin Lux tore his ACL in spring of 2023, sidelining him for the entirety of that season. Since coming back to the lineup this spring, Lux has looked very uncomfortable in the infield.

Though Lux has only officially been charged with a pair of errors through pre-season play, many of his throws, both from second base and shortstop, have been sloppy. This has led Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to slot former Gold Glove outfielder Mookie Betts into the shortstop role, a move the skipper has claimed to be permanent.

Although he is slated to travel with the team as they take on the San Diego Padres in Korea, there is no guarantee that Gavin Lux will get any playing time. The series will be the first showing of the Dodgers' new and improved lineup, and the magin for error will be negligible.

Gavin Lux needs to take his quest for improvement at his own pace

Although the readjustment pains are palpable, it is unlikely that Gavin Lux' days on the Dodgers are done. Still a top infielder, Lux recently told SportsNet LA of his intent to settle in, and become a reliable second baseman:

“I feel like the last two games, just trying to get as many plays as possible to get back over there and get used to it. I feel like these last two years I’ve been taking all my reps at short, so the more games the better. Just keep running me out there and I’ll figure it out.”

The road for Lux back to everyday status may be longer than he thought. And although he will likely tread it, displeasing fans is always a risky game.

