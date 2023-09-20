Why was Yusei Kikuchi removed prematurely? Exploring the baffling reason behind Jays pitcher's early exit against Yankees

Yusei Kikuchi left the game early against the New York Yankees after complaining of a niggle near his left neck. The Toronto Blue Jays starter remained strong on the mound for a full five innings before departing in the bottom of the sixth.

The Blue Jays had a comfortable 4-1 lead in the sixth when Kikuchi was tended to by trainers. The Japanese starter was seen holding the left side of his neck when as he left the mound.

Kikuchi was replaced by Yimi Garcia who was facing Aaron Judge with one on at first base, thanks to a leadoff walk offered to D.J. LeMahieu. Garcia was able to strikeout Judge and the Blue Jays maintained their lead.

After the game, it was speculated that Kikuchi had cramps in his left trap muscle. But as per Kaitlyn McGrath, the reason for those cramps is quite bizarre. As reported, the 32-year-old didn't get enough sleep the previous night.

An average person sleeps for an average of six hours, but for Kikuchi, his sleep schedule is somewhat different. He sleeps for 13-14 hours and felt cramps on his left side because he could only manage 11-12 hours of sleep. The former NPB player goes to bed around 11 p.m. and wakes up way past noon the next day.

Regardless his strong start propelled the Blue Jays to a 7-1 win. His stat line read 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 7 SOs with one walk and four hits. He is expected to be starting in the next game whenever scheduled.

Blue Jays remain ahead in the AL Wild Card race

Thanks to their win on Tuesday night, Toronto remained one game ahead of the Texas Rangers in the second AL Wild Card spot. This also meant their 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners who are in the outside positions. They still have to play out two more games in the series against the Yanks.