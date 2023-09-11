Will Alek Manoah pitch again this season? Struggling Blue Jays star’s disastrous 2023 campaign takes another hit

After entering the 2023 campaign with sky-high expectations, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah has endured one of the most disastrous seasons in recent memory. Manoah, who was the Opening Day starter for Toronto, has seen his year go from bad to worse, with some believing that there is a realistic chance that he will not pitch again this season.

According to multiple sources, the Toronto Blue Jays are operating as if Alek Manoah will not pitch again this season. The 25-year-old has not pitched at any level since August 10th and it appears that the team and player may look to keep him out of action for the remainder of the year.

Per sources, it's becoming less & less likely #BlueJays opening day starter Alek Manoah will pitch again this season.

Last year, Manoah emerged as one of the top pitchers in baseball, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting, however, he has struggled to perform anywhere near that level. Through 87.1 innings this year, Manoah has posted a 3-9 record with a dreadful 5.87 ERA and 79 strikeouts.

It was not an easy decision for the Toronto Blue Jays to move on from the Cy Young Finalist, however, it was clear that the starter is working through various ailments. After being demoted following his August 10 start against the Cleveland Guardians, Manoah underwent medical examinations revealing wear and tear on his knee, back, and right quad.

So #BlueJays Alek Manoah has had his "knee, back, and quad" examined… which is news to most, I'm sure. He obviously has some lingering physical issues, but now this begs the question… is Manoah going to be a Ricky Romero 2.0? Will injuries sideline him eventually for good?

The results of the various tests did not show any structural damage, it appears that Manoah's season is likely drawing closer to an end so he will be able to recover physically and mentally for the 2024 campaign.

Looking back at Alek Manoah's breakout 2022 season, something he will hope to rediscover in 2024

Last season, the Toronto Blue Jays starter enjoyed a true breakout, finishing third in American League Cy Young voting, sitting behind only Dylan Cease and eventual winner Justin Verlander. At 24 years old, Manoah posted a 16-7 record with a dazzling 2.24 ERA and 180 strikeouts, earning the first All-Star selection of his career.

While he has been the polar opposite of the pitcher he was last season, if Manoah can return to his 2022 form for next year, it would be massive for Toronto. The Blue Jays have one of the top pitching rotations which features the likes of Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt, which will allow the team to take their time with Alek Manoah.