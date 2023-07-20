Will Rob Manfred get re-elected as MLB commissioner? Reports suggest there's 'no doubt' about extension

Recent reports suggest that there is "no doubt" about Rob Manfred receiving an extension. The re-election vote for Rob Manfred is scheduled to take place next week, and insiders close to the process have indicated that he is expected to have sufficient support for another term.

The vote for Rob Manfred’s potential re-election is to take place next week.

To secure re-election, Manfred needs a majority vote from the 30 team ownsers. While he confirmed his intention to seek re-election last week, the exact date of the election was not known until recently. The vote is set to occur in Washington D.C., where Manfred and the designated club representatives will have a meeting.

When does Rob Manfred’s current contract expire?

Manfred’s current contract runs until January 25, 2025. The voting window for his re-election opens 18 months before the contract’s expiration, during which a majority vote of lead owners is enough to retain him as commissioner. If re-elected, Manfred’s third term as commissioner will also be for five years, potentially leading the sport until 2030.

Manfred’s contract will expire in January 2025 and if re-elected his term could extend until 2030.

Throughout his tenure as commissioner, Manfred has overseen significant revenue growth for Major League Baseball, with the league estimated to have drawn 10.8 billion in 2022 compared to 9.5 billion in his first season in 2015. Despite facing some controversial moments during his time in office, including work stoppages, sign-stealing scandals, the elimination of minor league teams, and most recently, the potential relocation of the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas, the possitive financial outcomes have bolstered his standing among team owners.

The introduction of new rule changes, like the pitch clock, has been praised, and attendance and ratings have shown positive trends this season compared to the previous year. However, Rob Manfred’s re-election might be affected by ongoing issues with regional sports networks and broadcast rights. The bankruptcy of Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports, has raised some concerns in the industry.

MLB Communications @MLB_PR Entering the second half of the season, MLB attendance has generated significant gains with the implementation of new rules and a balanced schedule. pic.twitter.com/mNImSvu0Hu

Nevertheless, the financial success of MLB and Manfred’s track record as commissioner are likely to play a significant role in the voting process. If re-elected, Rob Manfred will continue to lead MLB through what could potentially be his third and final term as commissioner.

