Will Shohei Ohtani be playing in the All-Star Game? Angels star's health status after leaving game due to finger injury 

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels' dynamic two-way star, has been captivating baseball fans around the world with his unparalleled prowess both on the mound and at the plate. However, a nagging middle finger blister threatens to dampen his highly anticipated appearance in the MLB All-Star Game.

Following a remarkable first half of the season, Shohei Ohtani's recent performance against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday left both fans and experts concerned.

After giving up consecutive home runs to Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning, the Japanese sensation had no choice but to exit the game prematurely.

The cause of his struggles became apparent when he revealed that the blister issue had persisted since he had recently suffered from a cracked nail on his right middle finger.

Despite being given an extra day of rest and employing an acrylic nail as a temporary solution, Shohei Ohtani's blister only worsened as the game progressed, affecting his velocity and overall performance.

Tuesday's outing resulted in Shohei Ohtani conceding five runs and seven hits while striking out five and walking four, marking the first time in his MLB career that he had allowed back-to-back home runs.

Shohei Ohtani, the 29-year-old baseball phenom, confirmed that he will definitely play in the MLB All-Star Game. However, he indicated that it is unlikely for him to take the moung in the game.

Shohei Ohtani's 2023 game statistics

Shohei Ohtani's extraordinary journey in Major League Baseball has been a sight to behold since his arrival from Japan in 2018. His unique ability to excel both as a pitcher and a hitter has left fans in awe, and the 2023 season is shaping up to be another exceptional chapter in his career.

Shohei Ohtani's performance at the plate has been nothing short of outstanding. Leading the Los Angeles Angels to a thrilling victory over the AL West-leading Rangers, he showcased his power by hitting two home runs, further solidifying his MVP credentials.

The Athletic predicts that he is on pace to hit 291 with a staggering 48 home runs and 119 RBI, surpassing his MVP campaign. These numbers are a testament to his exceptional skills as a hitter.

However, Shohei Ohtani's performance on the mound has raised some concerns. While his 3.32 ERA is respectable, it represents a decline from his impressive 2.33 ERA last season.

The Angels are also keeping a close eye on his fatigue, which could potentially hinder his chances of contending for the MVP award. Furthermore, the Angels' playoff prospects for 2023 are uncertain. With a history of seven consecutive losing seasons, their chances of reaching the postseason are viewed as less likely by many.

This situation, coupled with Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency, has sparked speculation about a potential trade scenario reminiscent of last year's rumors.

Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, New York Mets, and New York Yankees have been previously linked to Shohei Ohtani, and if the Angels falter once again, trade talks could resurface.

