Will Smith's wife Cara drops 2-word reaction to Cody Bellinger's spouse Chase Carter's nostalgic moments with German model Lorena Rae

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, was seen complimenting fellow New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger's better half, Chase, earlier this week.
Chase Bellinger, a well-known model currently signed with IMG, has worked with a number of huge brands such as Sports Illustrated, Victoria's Secret, Ralph Lauren and Maybelline. Naturally, she also made a number of great friends over the course of her journey in the industry, one of which is popular German model Lorena Rae.
On Wednesday, Chase Bellinger took to Instagram to post a series of snaps alongside Lorena Rae, talking about how much she missed her friend, with work and family commitments meaning the pair spent most of the year in seperate parts of the world.
"Missing my @lorena #Chayloo today" Chase Bellinger captioned her Instagram post
Reacting to the post, Cara Smith left a sweet comment complimenting the duo.
"Gorggggg girls ❤️" Cara Smith commented
Will Smith and Cody Bellinger spent four seasons together in Los Angeles, winning the 2020 World Series together, before the latter moved on to join the Chicago Cubs in 2022.
Sharing the field and clubhouse day in, day out, naturally, the pair developed a great friendship. Looking at their wives' interactions on social media, it appears that bond also exists between their respective spouses.
Will Smith's wife Cara shares adorable moment with furry friend Pip
Two-time All-Star Will Smith and his better half, Cara, have two dogs - both Mini Australian Shepherds, named Pip and Roo.
On Wednesday, Cara Smith took to Instagram to share an adorable snap featuring her furry friend, as the pair enjoyed cuddling together at home.
"pips favorite time of the day is cuddles before the girls are up 🥹" Cara Smith captioned her Instagram post
Having reportedly crossed paths during their time at the University of Louisville, Will Smith and Cara Martinell dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in 2019.
Going on to tie the knot the following year, the pair share two children together. Firstborn Charlotte was born in October 2022, while second child Layton arrived in October 2024.