Willy Adames and Julio Rodriguez bring laughter again at Oracle Park with another round of their fun rivalry during the Giants vs Mariners series

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames and Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez entertained MLB fans with their displays over the weekend. Both pulled off impressive defensive plays on each other in the series between the Giants and the Mariners at Oracle Park.

MLB uploaded a clip on social media containing three defensive plays Willy Adames and Julio Rodriguez had produced at each other's expense in consecutive days during the three-game series between the Giants and the Mariners. The two superstars also shared some friendly banter, adding to fans' entertainment.

In the first game on Friday, Julio Rodriguez pulled a fierce line drive to left field, but Willy Adames made an incredible over-the-shoulder grab, spinning to his right and jumping three feet in the air to rob a possible extra-base hit. Adames pumped his chest and smiled, while Rodriguez took off his helmet and pretended to throw it at the shortstop in applause for the marvelous catch.

The next day, Willy Adames drove a low breaking pitch into the left-center field with two outs and attempted to earn a hustled double off it. Julio Rodriguez made a quick move to his right to grab the ball early and rifled a pinpoint throw to second base. Adames threw in a desperate slide but was out by a mile as the Mariners outfielder smilingly jogged over and chided the Giants man for challenging his arm.

On Sunday, Willy Adames got back at Julio Rodriguez by getting him out with a superb throw of his own. The Mariners slugger had drilled a hard-hit ground ball down the middle, but Adames made a superb running grab and threw to first base to get Rodriguez out by half a step.

Rodriguez and the Giants infielder pointed hand signals at each other in the latest round of their banter.

"These two are trying their best to outdo each other," MLB posted along with their update containing the three plays.

The Giants eventually swept the Mariners in the exciting three-game series, which contained two victories in walk-off fashion.

"It’s a friendly competition": Willy Adames on the banter with Julio Rodriguez

Willy Adames joined the Giants on a seven-year, $182 million deal this season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Willy Adames and Julio Rodriguez shared their thoughts on the fantastic defensive plays they pulled off on each other during the series between the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.

"It’s a friendly competition," Adames had said after the opening win on Friday. "We’re friends off the field. When we’re on the field, we’re battling to try to beat each other in a friendly way."

Rodirguez gave his thoughts after losing 5-4 in the final game of the series on Sunday.

"I just said that we're cutting off the friendship," he said. "Nah, I'm just kidding. But he's a really good player. Obviously, I respect him a lot, respect what he does. We have a really good friendship, too.

"It's really fun to go out there and compete with somebody you know well," he added. "And, yeah, I'll be wishing (him) the best every time, and I’m obviously not going to be happy if he makes a play, but I understand that he has to make it."

Both Adames and Rodriguez were effective for their teams offensively as well. Adames had eight total bases and three RBIs over the three games, while Rodriguez hit two solo home runs.

