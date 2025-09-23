  • home icon
  • "Win a ring you coward" "Team loyalty is a delusion” - Fans explode as Mike Trout pens heartfelt note after monumental career milestone

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 23, 2025 05:59 GMT
Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout achieved a major career milestone on Saturday after he smashed a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in a 3-0 win.

The solo shot was Trout's 400th career home run, making him the second active MLB player to reach the milestone. New York Yankees' veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the other with 450 homers.

Following his milestone hit, Trout penned a heartfelt note on X:

"400. Last night was surreal. Blessed to play this game I love. Thank you to my teammates, family, and the fans for all the support. Let’s keep it rolling!"
However, the three-time MVP's post amid the Angels' slumping season was criticized by fans.

"Team loyalty is a delusion."
"Win a ring you coward!"
"Keep what rolling? You are playing for the worst organization in MLB and it’s really not close."
Several fans blamed the Angels organization for Trout's lack of postseason success.

"Love you for staying an angel. Feel bad you didn’t go chase a championship. You deserve multiple."
"Mike would be in A LOT of peoples top 5’s if he was on a different organization and for that reason trout is in my top 5."
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

