"Win a ring you coward" "Team loyalty is a delusion” - Fans explode as Mike Trout pens heartfelt note after monumental career milestone

Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout achieved a major career milestone on Saturday after he smashed a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in a 3-0 win.

The solo shot was Trout's 400th career home run, making him the second active MLB player to reach the milestone. New York Yankees' veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the other with 450 homers.

Following his milestone hit, Trout penned a heartfelt note on X:

"400. Last night was surreal. Blessed to play this game I love. Thank you to my teammates, family, and the fans for all the support. Let’s keep it rolling!"

However, the three-time MVP's post amid the Angels' slumping season was criticized by fans.

"Team loyalty is a delusion."

"Win a ring you coward!"

"Keep what rolling? You are playing for the worst organization in MLB and it’s really not close."

Several fans blamed the Angels organization for Trout's lack of postseason success.

"Love you for staying an angel. Feel bad you didn’t go chase a championship. You deserve multiple."

"Mike would be in A LOT of peoples top 5’s if he was on a different organization and for that reason trout is in my top 5."

