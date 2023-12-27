"Y'all cook so hard" "So back it's scary" - Dodgers fans ecstatic as team drops anime-style video to make Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing official

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the Yoshinobu Yamamoto signing official on Wednesday, with the two sides agreeing to terms on a 12-year, $325 million deal.

In the announcement, the team dropped an anime-style video introducing the three-time Japan Triple Crown winner to LA. The video has fans more than ready to start the 20224 season.

For good reason, Yamamoto was among the top-rated pitchers on the open market. Since the 2020 season, he has failed to end the year with an ERA above 1.68.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto should look great alongside Tyler Glasnow, who the team also recently acquired. On top of that, they secured the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani for the next 10 seasons.

"Y'all cook so hard with these" one fan posted.

"We are so back it's scary" another fan posted.

Dodgers fans feel like they are on top of the world. Their front office has assembled a juggernaut heading into the 2024 season that should be a World Series contender for years to come.

The Dodgers look more like an All-Star team than anything else. They were already a great team before this, but they could not have had a better offseason thus far.

The Dodgers are strong across the board, from Yoshinobu Yamamoto to Mookie Betts

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The Dodgers are a high-powered team. They are the favorites to win the 2024 World Series, and that likely will not change anytime soon unless another team assembles an All-Star team.

The pitching staff is going to strike fear in opposing hitters. The likely rotation will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan. And Shohei Ohtani will likely join that rotation in 2025 after taking the 2024 season off from throwing.

Offensively, this team is about as good as it gets. They finished the 2023 season second behind the Atlanta Braves in slugging percentage, which should rise next season. Ohtani finished with the highest slugging percentage in baseball.

It will be difficult to put away a lineup that consists of Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, to name a few. Pitchers are going to have their work cut out for them.

Their championship window is open, and it will be their title to lose for the next handful of years. This will be one exciting team to watch for years to come.

