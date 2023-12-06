Yankees acquire Alex Verdugo from the Red Sox in exchange for 3 pitchers 

Alex Verdugo is now a member of the New York Yankees after a Tuesday evening trade with the Boston Red Sox. Verdugo will give the Yanks the assistance they need in the outfield, and being a left-handed hitter makes it even better.

The Bronx Bombers received Verdugo in exchange for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice. You rarely see a trade between two division rivals, but both sides had pieces to help the other.

Alex Verdugo is coming off a season where he hit .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs. While the team has been tied to Juan Soto, they would have to give up to land the star outfielder.

This is just one of multiple moves the Yankees are expected to make this offseason. They have their work cut out for them after a disastrous 2023 season where they missed the postseason.

They are also expected to be major players in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes. Starting pitching was a huge problem for the team last season, and they desperately need a frontline starter to pair with Gerrit Cole.

Alex Verdugo should take some pressure off the Yankees' stars

Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox

The Yankees struggled mightily when Aaron Judge went down with his injury last season. He missed 36 games, and the offense was silent while on the injured list.

Acquiring Alex Verdugo relieves some pressure off Judge to be the primary source of the team's offense. While the Yanks will look for him to have another impressive year, he cannot do it alone.

While not a star, Verdugo has been an above-average hitter the last few years. He is also capable of playing every outfield position, which is rarer than fans consider.

This was an excellent move for the team, but they are not done yet. They have World Series aspirations for the 2024 season and will likely be aggressive this winter.

