Aroldis Chapman, a former New York Yankees relief pitcher, recently signed with the Kansas City Royals on a $3.75 million contract for one year. Fans from the Bronx rejoiced at Chapman's departure after a disastrous 2022 season where he had arguments with the Yankees authorities.

Aroldis Chapman started his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds before enjoying a spell at the New York Yankees. Chapman is a seven-time All-Star and has the distinction of recording the fastest pitch in MLB history, clocking in at 105 miles per hour. He has worked brilliantly as a relief pitcher and garnered several Delivery Man of the Month awards.

However, in his final season with the Yankees, Chapman flopped badly. He pitched poorly, missed a mandatory workout session and was subsequently left off the playoff roster, playing in the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Yankees blogger Eric Hubbs took to the web to show his excitement after the trade-off was finalized:

"One of the best moves of the Yankees offseason happened yesterday and it didn't even involve them adding any players. That would be Aroldis Chapman signing with the Kansas City Royals on a one year deal. No longer do I have to watch this a**hole enter a huge game in a crucial moment and completely implode."

Over seven seasons with the Yankees, the 34-year-old Cuban has 153 saves, a 2.94 ERA and 453 strikeouts. However, Chapman completed a horrible season in 2022 by posting a 4.46 ERA. The blogger also commented slightly on the walk-off rate offered by Chapman, which isn't pleasing to see for the Yankees fans:

"Not sure there's any pitcher in the league who was more likely to walk four guys in a row at any given moment. When he lost it, he LOST it. That smirk he'd give when things didn't go his way made me wanna light myself on fire."

Aroldis Chapman's career in the MLB so far

After spending seven seasons with the Yankees, Aroldis Chapman has found another team in the MLB. The relief pitcher signed an $86 million, five-year contract in 2016, which was extended by an extra year in 2019 for $18 million.

Although with the Yankees for the majority of the last seven years, Aroldis spent some time away in Chicago. He was traded to the Chicago Cubs for the second half of the 2016 season, where he would eventually go on to win the World Series. He would return to the Yankees and play 315 games, all as a relief pitcher.

