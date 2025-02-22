"Yankees are a complete mocking disaster" - MLB analyst gives brutal take after 'big' World Series failure

MLB sportscaster Brandon Tierney feels the New York Yankees needed to improve their reputation as an organization after self-imploding in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers last year. Tierney feels team owner Hal Steinbrenner wants to make the franchise more attractive for players of the current generation.

Ad

Earlier this week, Hal Steinbrenner had altered a 48-year tradition installed by his father, George Steinbrenner, by changing the no-beard policy of the New York Yankees. Following the amendment, the players and staff of the team will now be allowed to maintain well-groomed beards.

Brandon Tierney is one of the co-hosts of the Evan and Tiki podcast on WFAN. He offered his thoughts on the policy change during the show on Friday. [12:46]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"For the first time in their history, they're a complete mocking disaster amongst baseball players because of how they handled a big moment in the World Series," Tierney said. "The beards are a part of that. The ice cream truck is another part of that. They want to be the loose, fun organization. Not necessarily because, "Oh, we lost a star. Let's change this.""

Tierney believes that the franchise would have altered the no-beard policy even if they had managed to sign Juan Soto in the free-agent market this offseason.

Ad

Their clubhouse play too tight when the moments are bigger: Brandon Tierney on the Yankees

The Dodgers pulled off a stunning comeback to beat the Yankees in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series (Image Source: IMAGN)

Meanwhile, MLB insider Bryan Hoch shared another report on Thursday evening that points towards the New York Yankees trying to change their identity and become a less conservative organization. He stated that as per manager Aaron Boone, the players enjoyed a barbecue at their new patio while an ice cream truck was also brought in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The Yankees did something that made everybody's jaw drop," Brandon Tierney said. "They stopped practice to have an ice cream truck and a barbecue. The Yankees have basically been filleted by Dodgers players, both good and bad, and they have become a mocking point about the fifth inning that turn.

"Their clubhouse play too tight when the moments are bigger," he added. "I think the beard thing is another pillar that they, with Aaron Boone, probably with Aaron Judge's input, looked and said, "How can we make this team looser? How can we be an organization that's not always uptight?"

Despite being on the brink of elimination heading into Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, the 27-time champions had pulled into a 5-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, a slew of defensive errors in the fifth inning leveled the scores before they lost the game 7-6 to the Dodgers, and thereby the Fall Classic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback