One of the top free agents on the market, Cody Bellinger is expected to draw interest from many teams across the MLB. While the former National League MVP may be at the top of the priorities list for several teams this offseason, the New York Yankees may no longer be one of them.

Expand Tweet

After signing a one-year, $17.5 million deal with the Chicago Cubs last season, the veteran slugger bet on himself in order to secure a new long-term deal. Now, after an incredible bounce-back season, he may be in line for a contract worth over $200 million.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

That being said, there is reportedly division within the New York Yankees on whether or not the club should commit to the former MVP long-term. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the data surrounding Bellinger's impressive 2023 season suggests that it may be difficult for him to repeat his production moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bellinger posted a wOBA that was nearly 40 points higher than his xwOBA, which suggests that the former NL MVP greatly overperformed his expected numbers. This is a major reason why some within the New York Yankees organization may be hesitant to hand him a lucrative contract this offseason.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the report came out that the front office is divided on a potential Bellinger contract, fans took to social media to take shots at the much-maligned General Manager Brian Cashman.

Some have gone as far as to call the New York Yankees front office a clown show, whereas others have claimed that they are unsurprised that the Bronx Bombers might mess up the potential key signing.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A closer look at Cody Bellinger's tremendous 2023 campaign amid Yankees doubt

After emerging as one of the best young talents during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cody Bellinger soon found himself trending in the wrong direction. Bellinger went from winning the 2019 NL MVP Award to finding his contract non-tendered by the Dodgers in 2022.

Expand Tweet

Due to his contract not being tendered by the Dodgers, Cody Bellinger was able to land himself a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs to prove himself as a viable star player in the MLB. He did just that, hitting a career-best .307 batting average with 26 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. This performance earned him the second Silver Slugger Award of his career.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.