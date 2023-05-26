Create

Yankees fans agree with Harrison Bader's reaction after team's poor offensive outing vs Orioles: "Nobody can get anything going"

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 26, 2023 08:43 GMT
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees

The Yankees' offense just hasn't got going this season, which is becoming a serious cause for concern.

Their disastrous form on the plate continued against the Orioles on Thursday, where the team scored one paltry run, slumping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat. In the process, they conceded the three-game home series after holding the upper hand following game one.

Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader couldn't help but vent his frustration in the bottom of the sixth after hitting a fly ball into shallow right center, resulting in being caught out. He was caught throwing his helmet in disgust and shouting expletives.

Bader is PISSED https://t.co/6T1XKyZ2ga
"Bader is PISSED" - Talkin' Yanks, Twitter.

A section of New York Yankees faithful couldn't help but sympathize with Bader for the team's lackluster form, but most lambasted the team's offense, demanding more conviction on home plate.

Their mediocre offense is slowly but steadily feeling the wrath of their faithful, with fans demanding serious changes. One said:

"I don't blame him, nobody can get anything going."

Here are the top reactions from fans on Twitter:

@TalkinYanks Whole offense should be pissed
@TalkinYanks I don’t blame him, nobody can get anything going.
@TalkinYanks How do you think the fans feel?
@TalkinYanks Offense has no clue how to score when they aren’t hitting homeruns every other inning
@TalkinYanks literally me
@TalkinYanks So are we Yankees fans. Come on guys get with the program.
@TalkinYanks There’s legitimately four guys on the entire team trying. That’s it.
@TalkinYanks This teams offense is inconsistent and embarrassing! If we lose this game than last nights game was more than one game!
@TalkinYanks I swear you blink and you miss the Yankees half of the inning.
@TalkinYanks After the last two games I’m pissed too

Yankees star Harrison Bader won the Gold Glove Award in 2021

Signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft, Harrison Bader made his MLB debut with the team two years later.

An established center fielder, Bader has cemented his place in the league by playing key roles for both the Cardinals and the Yankees. Bader's impressive showing on the field earned him a Gold Glove Award in 2021 with the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader, Gold Glove centerfielder: https://t.co/sYPl6jlSpR
"Harrison Bader, Gold Glove centerfielder:" - Bryan Hoch, Twitter.

Bader was subsequently traded to the Yankees in 2022, where he's currently plying his trade.

