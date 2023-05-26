The Yankees' offense just hasn't got going this season, which is becoming a serious cause for concern.

Their disastrous form on the plate continued against the Orioles on Thursday, where the team scored one paltry run, slumping to a disappointing 3-1 defeat. In the process, they conceded the three-game home series after holding the upper hand following game one.

Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader couldn't help but vent his frustration in the bottom of the sixth after hitting a fly ball into shallow right center, resulting in being caught out. He was caught throwing his helmet in disgust and shouting expletives.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bader is PISSED" - Talkin' Yanks, Twitter.

A section of New York Yankees faithful couldn't help but sympathize with Bader for the team's lackluster form, but most lambasted the team's offense, demanding more conviction on home plate.

Their mediocre offense is slowly but steadily feeling the wrath of their faithful, with fans demanding serious changes. One said:

"I don't blame him, nobody can get anything going."

Here are the top reactions from fans on Twitter:

Bustaaa14 @MatthewBusta @TalkinYanks How do you think the fans feel? @TalkinYanks How do you think the fans feel?

Gmen4Lxfe @Gmen4Lxfe @TalkinYanks Offense has no clue how to score when they aren’t hitting homeruns every other inning @TalkinYanks Offense has no clue how to score when they aren’t hitting homeruns every other inning

Joyce Maalem @JoyceMaalem @TalkinYanks So are we Yankees fans. Come on guys get with the program. @TalkinYanks So are we Yankees fans. Come on guys get with the program.

Jim Carabello 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 @jcara728 @TalkinYanks This teams offense is inconsistent and embarrassing! If we lose this game than last nights game was more than one game! @TalkinYanks This teams offense is inconsistent and embarrassing! If we lose this game than last nights game was more than one game!

HammyFA52 @HammyFA52 @TalkinYanks I swear you blink and you miss the Yankees half of the inning. @TalkinYanks I swear you blink and you miss the Yankees half of the inning.

Yankees star Harrison Bader won the Gold Glove Award in 2021

Signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft, Harrison Bader made his MLB debut with the team two years later.

An established center fielder, Bader has cemented his place in the league by playing key roles for both the Cardinals and the Yankees. Bader's impressive showing on the field earned him a Gold Glove Award in 2021 with the Cardinals.

"Harrison Bader, Gold Glove centerfielder:" - Bryan Hoch, Twitter.

Bader was subsequently traded to the Yankees in 2022, where he's currently plying his trade.

Poll : 0 votes