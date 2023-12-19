The New York Yankees have made yet another move this offseason. On Tuesday, the club announced that they had claimed infielder Jeter Downs from the waiver wire from the Washington Nationals.

While the Yankees have made headlines throughout the offseason for some of their blockbuster trades, the acquisition of Jeter Downs has brought a smile to the faces of fans for several reasons.

The fan base has taken to social media with a wide array of jokes about the Bronx Bombers, claiming the 25-year-old from the Washington Nationals.

The most popular and most obvious jokes have come from his name, with many pointing to club icon Derek Jeter. One tweeted:

"Y'll literally signed him solely because of his name. Don't lie either."

Some New York fans (and haters for that matter) have joked about the club bringing back the Hall of Famer to the club. Others have gone as far as to say that the club has brought in a poor version of Derek Jeter.

Others have said that the only reason that New York claimed Jeter Downs is because of his name, not his potential production on the field. In only 44 at-bats in his career, Downs has produced a measly .182 batting average with one home run and five RBIs.

New York Yankees fans have also joked about the team winning the Mookie Betts trade

For those unaware, one of the biggest trades over the last 10 years saw Mookie Betts traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a package of players, one of whom was Jeter Downs.

One of the other players in the Mookie Betts trade was Alex Verdugo, who the New York Yankees acquired earlier in the offseason for right-handers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice.

As the pair were involved in the blockbuster trade that saw the Boston Red Sox send one of their best players, New York fans believe that claiming Downs was a spite move.

Some believe that aside from his name, the Bronx Bombers claimed him to take a shot at their American League East rivals.

