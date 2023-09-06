New York Yankees fans are feeling a sense of déjà vu as they watch another key trade deadline acquisition head to the injured list. Keynan Middleton, a right-handed reliever acquired from the Chicago White Sox on August 1, has been sidelined with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to September 3.

Expand Tweet

Middleton’s arrival in the Bronx was initially met with optimism. He brought a 3.08 ERA and valuable experience to the bullpen, seemingly bolstering the team’s chances of making a postseason run. However, his tenure in pinstripes has been marred by this untimely injury, leaving fans frustrated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How have fans reacted towards the front office amidst Keynan Middleton’s injury?

This isn’t the first time the Yankees have faced such setbacks with deadline acquisitions. Over the years, several high-profile trades have failed to yield the expected results. The blame, for many fans, falls squarely on the shoulders of team management, including General Manager Brian Cashman.

Fans are blaming Brian Cashman for making trade deadline acquisitions that have failed to yield the expected results.

As the team’s loyal supporters raise questions about the wisdom of these acquisitions, Cashman and his team must now navigate the challenges posed by Middleton’s absence. The Yankees have been no strangers to injuries in recent MLB seasons, and this latest setback further tests their depth and resilience.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While Yankees fans hope for Middleton’s speedy recovery, they also demand answers from the front office regarding the team‘s trade deadline strategies. As the postseason looms, the pressure is on for the Yankees to deliver, and the faith of their passionate fanbase hangs in the balance.

ALSO READ: Giancarlo Stanton's 400th career homerun leaves Yankees fans elated: "We love big G"