The New York Yankees lost their first game of the series against the San Diego Padres in disappointing fashion.
Their offensive line completely collapsed under pressure from the San Diego pitchers. That left fans infuriated at the Yankee stadium as they took to social media to voice their frustrations.
"Wake the hell up bats! You are dead!" wrote one fan on Twitter.
"How does a whole team slump at same time? You guys are some unnatural hitters," added another.
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
While the Yankees are coming off a series loss against the Baltimore Orioles, fans had every reason to have high expectations. Before the series loss against the Orioles, they embarked on an impressive run of form, beating the Reds, Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays in consecutive series wins. However, they seem to have lost much of their momentum.
New York boasts a lineup full of stars who are known for their hitting abitlities. The likes of Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, Willie Calhoun and Anthony Volpe are not expected to all slump on the same day. Their firepower is so strong that fans were in disbelief that they only managed one run against the Padres.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone misses Padres game due to suspension
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended for the game against the San Diego Padres after being ejected in their previous outing.
Boone was ejected in their last game against the Baltimore Orioles for arguing with the umpires, which saw him slapped with a one-game ban by the MLB. Boone acknowledged afterwards that he should control himself and not get ejected so often.
New York will now look forward and try to come up with a solution to get something out of their remaining two games against the Padres.