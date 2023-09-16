Yankees fans were on the edge of their seats during a dramatic comeback victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates, a game that showcased the resilience of the "Baby Bombers" and reignited hope for a playoff berth.

The evening started with a terrifying moment as Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the head by a line drive. Despite the scary incident, Misiewicz managed to give a thumbs-up to his teammates as he left the field, a testament to this young team’s spirit.

The Yankees have won six of their last ten games and have come back in September reigniting their fans’ hopes of a bright future. With this win, the Yankees have returned to fourth place in the AL East ahead of the Boston Red Sox by one game.

How did the Yankees comeback during the ninth inning?

Trailing by two runs entering the ninth inning, the Yankees staged a remarkable comeback, scoring four runs to secure a thrilling 7-5 victory. With the bases loaded and one out, Anthony Volpe hit a ground ball that seemed destined for a game-ending double play, but an error by Ji Hwan Bae allowed the Yankees to take the lead on the Pirates.

The victory not only kept the Yankees' playoff hopes alive but also demonstrated the fighting spirit of the team's young talent. With Gerrit Cole on the mound and a strong performance from the emerging players, including Misiewicz before his injury, the Yankees showed they were not giving up on the season. As the Yankees battle for an MLB postseason spot, fans can't help but love the way these young players are fighting for their team's playoff dreams, proving that the future looks promising in the Bronx.