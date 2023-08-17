To the dismay of New York Yankees fans, captain Aaron Judge echoed the words of his manager on Wednesday, saying that the Yankees are close to a playoff spot in the MLB this season.

The Yankees' latest loss to the Atlanta Braves puts them further down the AL East with a .496 season record. They're nowhere near a playoff spot as they continue to drop games.

Wih less than two months left to play and with the kind of performances the Yankees are putting up, it looks almost impossible for them to make the playoffs. However, the team and their manager seem convinced that they can still get it done if they can get a couple of winning streaks in the upcoming days.

Fans, though, perceived Judge's comments - "It's right in front of us" - as delusional, as the Yankees don't look like a team who can make the playoffs, even if it's not mathematically impossible at this juncture.

Aaron Judge helpless as Braves sweep Yankees for first time

Aaron Judge's MLB season has turned out to be a horrible one despite starting off in red-hot form.

In the first few months of the season, Judge looked unstoppable as he took the HR lead in league and dragged to Yankees to several victories almost single-handedly. However, a broken toe put him out of action for about two months, and that coincided with the Yankees' steady drop down the standings.

The Atlanta Braves made history by sweeping the New York Yankees in a three-game series for the first time. Aaron Judge was the only Yankee who managed a single in as his team got shut out for the second time in as many days.

The Yankees have now lost five games on the trot in the MLB as their postseason hopes steadily dwindle with each passing day.