After the firing of Boston Red Sox chairman Chaim Bloom, a report came out suggesting that a deal with the New York Yankees almost came to fruition at the trade deadline. According to Red Sox insider Chris Henrique, the two teams were close to a star swap that would've seen Alex Verdugo move to New York and Clarke Schmidt head to Boston.

While the trade makes some sense on paper for both teams, Yankees fans were less than welcoming to the idea of the swap. Both players have flashed success at the major league level, however, it's clear that New York fans are happy that the trade did not occur.

It's been a difficult season for New York, however, with their eyes focused on next season, many fans are pleased with the front office's decision to stick with Clarke Schmidt. Whereas Red Sox fans are yet again reminded of the trade that sent Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The fact that New York retained Clarke Schmidt suggests an increase in his role next season. The 27-year-old starter has been decent in his first full-time role with the club, posting a 9-8 record and a 4.54 ERA over 140.2 innings this season.

With the futures of Luis Severino, Domingo German and Frankie Montas uncertain, the club will likely look to Schmidt yet again next year. Although the club has been linked to Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The question marks surrounding Alex Verdugo has left Yankees fans happy that the club did not acquire him

The other end of the deal would have seen the Boston Red Sox send maligned outfielder Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old has shown flashes of stardom throughout his career, however, stories regarding his work ethic and attitude have many New York fans happy that he is not on their squad.

It's been a complicated season for Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. Although the team is in the hunt for the postseason, the questions surrounding his attitude have turned some fans against him.

