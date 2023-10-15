The New York Yankees are reportedly pursuing former ace Jordan Montgomery. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the franchise wants to re-sign the current Rangers pitcher.

The Yankees find themselves at a critical offseason. After an 82-win 2023 season, they were eliminated from playoff contention. Despite a talented roster, injuries have played a considerable role in the Yankees' struggles.

This has left the front office wanting improvements, particularly in the starting rotation. Jordan Montgomery, a free agent in 2024, is high on their list of potential acquisitions.

Fans have been vocal about the possibility of Montgomery redonning the Yankees uniform. Many lament the decision to have traded him, arguing that the Yankees should have kept the left-handed pitcher within their ranks.

The choice to trade Jordan Montgomery has put GM Brian Cashman's decision-making under the microscope. Fans argue the team "should've never traded him." They implicitly criticize the top brass leadership of the franchise.

One recurring sentiment revolves around contract negotiations. Fans predict that Montgomery will command a hefty salary.

What can Rangers' Jordan Montgomery add to the Yankees roster?

Statistically, Montgomery has a lot to offer. He was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Texas Rangers mid-season. However, he adapted quickly.

The 30-year-old is currently the Rangers' most reliable starter. He will be starting in the ALCS Game 1 against the Astros.

Montgomery finished the season with a commendable 3.20 ERA over 32 starts between his stints in both teams. Moreover, he has maintained a 2.79 ERA since joining the Rangers.

Therefore, the idea of a reunion isn't coming out of left field.

If the Yankees reacquire Montgomery, they would get a seasoned pitcher in his prime. His consistent performance this past season and ability to step up in high-stakes games make him a valuable asset.

While the financials could be a sticking point, Montgomery's return would undoubtedly bolster a rotation requiring stability.