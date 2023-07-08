New York Yankees fans were left dejected once again as their team was shut out in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The Cubs managed a 3-0 victory as the Bombers had no answers to the opposition pitchers. New York fans took to social media to voice their frustrations as their MLB campaign goes from bad to worse heading into the second half of the season:

Ian @Ian_fromNJ @Yankees This team, as it stands right now minus Judge’s bat in the lineup covering up the deficiencies looks like an early 80s Yankees team. This is dire, unwatchable stuff here. 🫤 @Yankees This team, as it stands right now minus Judge’s bat in the lineup covering up the deficiencies looks like an early 80s Yankees team. This is dire, unwatchable stuff here. 🫤

Gerrit Cramer @cramer_gerrit @Yankees Seems like anyone who enters the Yankees team turns to crap and anyone who exits, finds their game. The problem is clearly coaching (pitching, hitting & fielding) and managing (Club & Organization). @Yankees Seems like anyone who enters the Yankees team turns to crap and anyone who exits, finds their game. The problem is clearly coaching (pitching, hitting & fielding) and managing (Club & Organization).

Mickey Shawn @mickey_shawn23 @Yankees There are people in the front office that actually believe this team can win in the playoffs. 🤣 @Yankees There are people in the front office that actually believe this team can win in the playoffs. 🤣

Petey Parks @Football_Dude84 @Yankees Calling this team garbage would be an insult to trash. @Yankees Calling this team garbage would be an insult to trash.

Bryan @B_reezy32 @Yankees Didn’t even get a base runner in scoring position against a guy with the worst ERA in the NL. Yeah I don’t think you can say this is a good team just going through a rough patch any longer. I will go down with the ship but this team is objectively bad and frankly miserable to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Yankees Didn’t even get a base runner in scoring position against a guy with the worst ERA in the NL. Yeah I don’t think you can say this is a good team just going through a rough patch any longer. I will go down with the ship but this team is objectively bad and frankly miserable to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

𝓨𝓸𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪💋 @ScarlettYoli @Yankees So apparently, we hate winning. And here I thought last night was the absolute low. No, no, no, tonight we don’t bother to score at all. If you thought the fans were raining down boos on you tonight, keep this up and this will be all you’ll ever hear. This was disgraceful. #RepBX @Yankees So apparently, we hate winning. And here I thought last night was the absolute low. No, no, no, tonight we don’t bother to score at all. If you thought the fans were raining down boos on you tonight, keep this up and this will be all you’ll ever hear. This was disgraceful. #RepBX

The New York Yankees have struggled to maintain any consistency for more than a month since losing captain Aaron Judge to injury earlier in the season. While a lot of the blame has been directed toward manager Aaron Boone, there is no doubt that the players also deserve some of the blame.

The New York outfit's top-heavy lineup of veteran sluggers has repeatedly failed to deliver the goods when required and find themselves in a dire situation.

The Chicago Cubs' defense managed to shut the Yankees out over the course of the game, with Jameson Taillon pitching eight scoreless innings before Adbert Alzolay came on to finish the job in the ninth.

On the other hand, Cody Bellinger put the Cubs on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the third before Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom both scored RBIs to get the Cubs over the line. New York fans vented their anger on social media after the game as their team's disappointing run continues.

"We are so trash it is embarrassing," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This is dire, unwatchable stuff here," added another.

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon makes first MLB start since September

While the New York Yankees bats were a disappointment on Friday night, Carlos Rodon made his debut for the Bombers in his first MLB start since September. He put in a solid performance worth the wait but was let down by the rest of his team and ended the night with a loss.

However, his debut in the Bronx was an encouraging sign of better things to come.

