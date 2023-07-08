New York Yankees fans were left dejected once again as their team was shut out in the series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
The Cubs managed a 3-0 victory as the Bombers had no answers to the opposition pitchers. New York fans took to social media to voice their frustrations as their MLB campaign goes from bad to worse heading into the second half of the season:
The New York Yankees have struggled to maintain any consistency for more than a month since losing captain Aaron Judge to injury earlier in the season. While a lot of the blame has been directed toward manager Aaron Boone, there is no doubt that the players also deserve some of the blame.
The New York outfit's top-heavy lineup of veteran sluggers has repeatedly failed to deliver the goods when required and find themselves in a dire situation.
The Chicago Cubs' defense managed to shut the Yankees out over the course of the game, with Jameson Taillon pitching eight scoreless innings before Adbert Alzolay came on to finish the job in the ninth.
On the other hand, Cody Bellinger put the Cubs on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the third before Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom both scored RBIs to get the Cubs over the line. New York fans vented their anger on social media after the game as their team's disappointing run continues.
"We are so trash it is embarrassing," wrote one fan on Twitter. "This is dire, unwatchable stuff here," added another.
Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon makes first MLB start since September
While the New York Yankees bats were a disappointment on Friday night, Carlos Rodon made his debut for the Bombers in his first MLB start since September. He put in a solid performance worth the wait but was let down by the rest of his team and ended the night with a loss.
However, his debut in the Bronx was an encouraging sign of better things to come.
