The New York Yankees announced on Wednesday that pitcher Domingo German has been given a 10-match suspension by the MLB for use of foreign substance. German was ejected from the game on Tuesday night after the umpires found his pitching palm to be excessively sticky for the seond time this season.

In a series which also involved the Aaron Judge incident, there has been a negative light cast on the Yankees. As a result fans have taken to social media to disown the pitcher and clarify that they do not want cheats in their team.

Domingo German has spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees after being traded to them in 2014. He has had a good season so far in term of performance, but that has now been overshadowed by the recent cheating controversy around him.

Domingo was first caught with the sticky substance in his hand which he claimed to be rosin (a legal substance in the MLB) last month in a game against the Atlanta Braves. In that occasion, he was allowed to wash his hands and continue to play.

However, when he caught using the same substance for the second time, this time in a game against the Blue Jays, he was ejected from the game along with a 10-game suspension by the MLB.

It has been reported that he has also been fined by the MLB, the amount of which remains undisclosed. Yankees fans have been embarassed after the whole situation and has condemned their pitcher's actions. They have made it clear that they do not want cheaters playing for their team.

Is the MLB being lax with Domingo German and the Yankees?

While there have been many in the baseball world who think that the MLB is being soft on the New York Yankees and Domingo German, his recent 10-game suspension has calmed most people.

The Yankees have a history of controversies realted to cheating and it is understandable that fans are always keen to punish those players severely. However, in German's case, a 10-game suspension is automatic for use of any substance and there not really any other evidence of cheating from the Yankees.

While investigations are a vital part of the MLB environment, it is important to stop the accusations and move on once the truth is out and the punishment given.

