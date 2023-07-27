As per reports, the New York Yankees want to make Aaron Judge available for Friday's matchup with the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Judge tore a ligament in his big toe after colliding with the right-field barrier at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on June 3 and has been out ever since.

Aaron Judge update

Fans are undoubtedly excited to have Judge back and have expressed their happiness on social media:

One MLB Twitter fan wrote: "This is the greatest news ever," while the other commented: "WORLD SERIES IS BACK ON BABY."

Yessssssssssssssssssss miss our captain

THERE IS A GOD

YES! THE CAPTAIN IS COMING BACK!

I REALLY NEED TO BE IN BMORE THIS WEEKEND

Since the All-Star break, Judge's rehabilitation has sped up, and on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, the 2022 AL MVP encountered live pitching for the first time since the injury.

In a practice game, he faced off against teammate Jonathan Loáisiga, who is recovering from right elbow surgery and saw 16 pitches. Judge fouled off four while putting no balls into play.

Yankees' status after Aaron Judge's injury

Since Judge's injury in Los Angeles, the Yankees have a record of 19–23. Before beginning to play catch and take mild swings last month, he had two shots.

With 62 home runs last season, Judge established an American League record. In the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract he signed in the winter, he is batting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs.

With Judge, New York is 30-19 for the season. Judge missed 10 games earlier this season due to a right hip injury sustained when he attempted to steal third base against Minnesota on April 26.