Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Yankees fans excited as Aaron Judge prepares to play vs Orioles: "World series is back on baby"

Yankees fans excited as Aaron Judge prepares to play vs Orioles: "World series is back on baby"

By Aashna
Modified Jul 27, 2023 11:00 GMT
Yankees fans excited as Aaron Judge prepares to play vs Orioles: &quot;World series is back on baby&quot;
Yankees fans excited as Aaron Judge prepares to play vs Orioles: "World series is back on baby"

As per reports, the New York Yankees want to make Aaron Judge available for Friday's matchup with the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles.

Judge tore a ligament in his big toe after colliding with the right-field barrier at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on June 3 and has been out ever since.

Aaron Judge update
Aaron Judge update

Fans are undoubtedly excited to have Judge back and have expressed their happiness on social media:

One MLB Twitter fan wrote: "This is the greatest news ever," while the other commented: "WORLD SERIES IS BACK ON BABY."
Aaron Judge&#039;s comeback tweet reactions
Aaron Judge's comeback tweet reactions
Yessssssssssssssssssss miss our captain
THERE IS A GOD
Aaron Judge&#039;s comeback tweet reactions
Aaron Judge's comeback tweet reactions
YES! THE CAPTAIN IS COMING BACK!
I REALLY NEED TO BE IN BMORE THIS WEEKEND
Aaron Judge&#039;s comeback tweet reactions
Aaron Judge's comeback tweet reactions

Since the All-Star break, Judge's rehabilitation has sped up, and on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, the 2022 AL MVP encountered live pitching for the first time since the injury.

In a practice game, he faced off against teammate Jonathan Loáisiga, who is recovering from right elbow surgery and saw 16 pitches. Judge fouled off four while putting no balls into play.

Yankees' status after Aaron Judge's injury

Since Judge's injury in Los Angeles, the Yankees have a record of 19–23. Before beginning to play catch and take mild swings last month, he had two shots.

With 62 home runs last season, Judge established an American League record. In the first season of a $360 million, nine-year contract he signed in the winter, he is batting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs.

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees
Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

With Judge, New York is 30-19 for the season. Judge missed 10 games earlier this season due to a right hip injury sustained when he attempted to steal third base against Minnesota on April 26.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...