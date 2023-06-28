Aaron Boone seems to be falling short of options to find ways to win. The New York Yankees dropped another game, this time to the Oakland Athletics in a low scoring 2-1 loss on the road on Tuesday. The Aaron Judge-less offense failed to make any significant impact.
A's starter Paul Blackburn got the win against his name as he gave away a single run in 5.1 innings. The Yanks' only score on the board came off a solo homer by a struggling Josh Donaldson, who went 1-4 in the game and improved his batting average to .132 in 22 games.
However, apart from the solo 423 feet blast, New York had nothing else to show for. They left two batters stranded in the ninth when Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff single, and two outs later, Anthony Volpe secured an infield single. However, Kyle Higashioka struck out swinging failing to drive in the winning runs.
Defensively, Jhony Brito had a good outing, giving away two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings. However, the four hits included an RBI single by Esteury Ruiz in the third and a solo homer by Seth Brown in the fourth. The lead was enough for the A's as they got their second win in 12 games after a seven-game winning streak.
Yankees fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against Aaron Boone who tried to explain his faith in the batting lineup. He expects the team to come through this rough patch soon.
One fan said:
"So incredibly sick of this. He can't be serious with these interviews."
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Aaron Boone's New York Yankees are sliding
The New York Yankees are just holding onto the American League Wild Card spot behind the Baltimore Orioles.
They're already in close contention with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros with a 43-36 record and .544 PCT. Aaron Boone's team needs to make a quick turnaround if they have to catch the Rays in first spot in the AL East.