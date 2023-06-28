Aaron Boone seems to be falling short of options to find ways to win. The New York Yankees dropped another game, this time to the Oakland Athletics in a low scoring 2-1 loss on the road on Tuesday. The Aaron Judge-less offense failed to make any significant impact.

A's starter Paul Blackburn got the win against his name as he gave away a single run in 5.1 innings. The Yanks' only score on the board came off a solo homer by a struggling Josh Donaldson, who went 1-4 in the game and improved his batting average to .132 in 22 games.

However, apart from the solo 423 feet blast, New York had nothing else to show for. They left two batters stranded in the ninth when Gleyber Torres hit a leadoff single, and two outs later, Anthony Volpe secured an infield single. However, Kyle Higashioka struck out swinging failing to drive in the winning runs.

Defensively, Jhony Brito had a good outing, giving away two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings. However, the four hits included an RBI single by Esteury Ruiz in the third and a solo homer by Seth Brown in the fourth. The lead was enough for the A's as they got their second win in 12 games after a seven-game winning streak.

YES Network @YESNetwork



#YANKSonYES Aaron Boone: "I know what these guys are capable of." Aaron Boone: "I know what these guys are capable of."#YANKSonYES https://t.co/qkBpEZTOpi

Yankees fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure against Aaron Boone who tried to explain his faith in the batting lineup. He expects the team to come through this rough patch soon.

One fan said:

"So incredibly sick of this. He can't be serious with these interviews."

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

zach mitchell @therealzachm @YESNetwork So incredibly sick of this. He can’t be serious with these interviews @YESNetwork So incredibly sick of this. He can’t be serious with these interviews

bobby j @logiter09 @YESNetwork Boone is like the press secretary for the White House he will never say anything negative about the team or his players @YESNetwork Boone is like the press secretary for the White House he will never say anything negative about the team or his players

Dodgers Stadium Despiser 🇩🇴 @PinstripeTony @YESNetwork Been “going through it” since August of 2022. Nothing has changed. A bunch of aging injury prone players limping through the season. @YESNetwork Been “going through it” since August of 2022. Nothing has changed. A bunch of aging injury prone players limping through the season.

Katherine Helene @ThePheonix1602 @YESNetwork Apparently not much. The A's have the worst pitching in the major leagues and the Yankees can only manage to score one run. It's embarrassing 🙄 @YESNetwork Apparently not much. The A's have the worst pitching in the major leagues and the Yankees can only manage to score one run. It's embarrassing 🙄

Mike F @NYCJayhawk @YESNetwork Follow up question….specifically why do you think they’re capable? The data tells a different story @YESNetwork Follow up question….specifically why do you think they’re capable? The data tells a different story

André Ware @SundownRising @YESNetwork Batter comes to the plate with the team's best base stealer on 1st. The team's best base stealer gets a great jump & has 2nd base stolen easily... but the batter swings on the 1st pitch, foul. Everything you need to know in one pitch. @YESNetwork Batter comes to the plate with the team's best base stealer on 1st. The team's best base stealer gets a great jump & has 2nd base stolen easily... but the batter swings on the 1st pitch, foul. Everything you need to know in one pitch.

Michael Kuster @MichaelKuster20 @YESNetwork They are capable of embarrassing this great organization on a nightly basis!!! @YESNetwork They are capable of embarrassing this great organization on a nightly basis!!!

Kurt Smith @KurtSmi49896327 @YESNetwork Boone and his therapist for a hitting coach need to go. How’s Gallo and Hicks now hitting again? And it’s not just for power @YESNetwork Boone and his therapist for a hitting coach need to go. How’s Gallo and Hicks now hitting again? And it’s not just for power

Aaron Boone's New York Yankees are sliding

The New York Yankees are just holding onto the American League Wild Card spot behind the Baltimore Orioles.

They're already in close contention with the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros with a 43-36 record and .544 PCT. Aaron Boone's team needs to make a quick turnaround if they have to catch the Rays in first spot in the AL East.

