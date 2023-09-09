The New York Yankees suffered a second straight loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night losing 8-2. With that, the team dropped back to below .500.

Jasson Dominguez hammered his fourth homer, giving the Yankees a 2-0 lead, however, that couldn’t help in altering the fortunes of the team. William Contreras’s go-ahead single in the three-run seventh inning gave the Brewers the lead and eventually helped them emerge as winners on the night.

Dominguez played after a week of his MLB debut with the Yankees. His two-run home run in the third innings off Colin Rea put the Yankees in the lead. Dominguez became the youngest player since 1901 to have registered four homers within his first seven games.

However, postseason dreams look bleak for the Yankees right now. Despite having some good days, the club is once more back with its lackluster performance and Jasson Dominguez alone cannot pull the team up.

The situation has made Yankees fans feel hopeless and here’s how many reacted on Twitter:

“Welp, it was fun for a few days. Back to being miserable again.” – one fan said.

“It was too good to be true this team still trash” – another fan said.

After a winning streak of five games, the Yankees registered their second straight loss and currently hold the record of 70-71. They are trailing the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox for the American League’s final Wild Card race.

The star prospect of the New York Yankees

New York Yankees' Jasson Dominguez watches his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bleacher Report ranked Jasson Dominguez as MLB’s No. 9 prospect. He has won the hearts of spectators with his stellar performances amidst the Yankees' poor losses.

He contributed to the recent wins the New York Yankees experienced when they found themselves with an even 70-70 record.

Dominguez’s potential has garnered everyone’s attention. The ace’s electric performance has given him a place amidst elite company, as he joined the list of Mickey Mantle, Andruw Jones and Manny Machado as one of the youngest players to have amassed 17 bases within their first five games.

He also became the youngest player to have made his MLB debut for the Yankees after Melky Cabrera in 2005. Furthermore, he etched his name as the sixth player to have registered a homer on his first at-bat, following the footsteps of Yankees superstar and now teammate Aaron Judge.