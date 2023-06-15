Once again, the New York Yankees found themselves in a familiar situation as they failed to deliver in the absence of their captain, Aaron Judge, against the New York Mets. Although they displayed some signs of hope in their series opener win, the Yankees' lineup fell short once again in the second game, resulting in their second defeat in extras out of three games. This inconsistency without Judge highlighted the team's struggle, and frustrated fans made their discontent evident on social media.
Aaron Judge was placed in the injury list for the second time this season after spraining his toe in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his absense, the team struggled the first time around and continues to do so in his second stint in the IL.
Yankees fans held high hopes after the victory against the Mets in the series opener, as the entire lineup contributed to the win, including struggling players like Anthony Volpe finding their form. However, the second game presented a completely different narrative, with the Yankees' offense appearing feeble against the Mets' pitchers
Aaron Judge's return from IL remains uncertain
With the New York Yankees struggling again, fans are desperate to have Aaron Judge back in the lineup. However, there is no update on the slugger's return from injury and no timeline has been set by the team's medical team.
With the Yankees in danger of throwing away another series, it is no wonder that everyone concerned is desperate to see Judge return to action. Having tied the double header agaisnt the New York Mets, the Yankees will now face Boston Red Sox in a three-game series over the weekend.