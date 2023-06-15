Once again, the New York Yankees found themselves in a familiar situation as they failed to deliver in the absence of their captain, Aaron Judge, against the New York Mets. Although they displayed some signs of hope in their series opener win, the Yankees' lineup fell short once again in the second game, resulting in their second defeat in extras out of three games. This inconsistency without Judge highlighted the team's struggle, and frustrated fans made their discontent evident on social media.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Yanks lose in extras for the second time in three games Yanks lose in extras for the second time in three games https://t.co/vDPepHnAwi

FUTURE YANKEE YAMAMOTO @Taiga563Akashi Judge needs to come back asap. We are screwed without him Judge needs to come back asap. We are screwed without him

Devon (Yankees) 34-24 @Dev2Trilll @TalkinYanks I wish we could score runners from 2nd but we are a little league team rn @TalkinYanks I wish we could score runners from 2nd but we are a little league team rn 😔

Doesn’t solve the fact that he is this entire team. @TalkinYanks I’m sorry, but Judge needs to get his ass back. Jamming your toe isn’t an excuse when you’re captain making $300M.Doesn’t solve the fact that he is this entire team. @TalkinYanks I’m sorry, but Judge needs to get his ass back. Jamming your toe isn’t an excuse when you’re captain making $300M.Doesn’t solve the fact that he is this entire team.

hmmmm @Rickymartello04 @TalkinYanks Offense sucks Boone can’t manage a bullpen Cashman won’t make the move to get us a stud bat and starter. Outside of cole and German our starters suck. Without judge our lineup is horrible. Trying to hit a home run no matter what doesn’t work. Bunt and take a sac fly it’s ez @TalkinYanks Offense sucks Boone can’t manage a bullpen Cashman won’t make the move to get us a stud bat and starter. Outside of cole and German our starters suck. Without judge our lineup is horrible. Trying to hit a home run no matter what doesn’t work. Bunt and take a sac fly it’s ez

retrojay23 @gardner23_jason @TalkinYanks Inability to move runners and hit. Novel concept, I know. Cashman’s roster is extremely flawed. @TalkinYanks Inability to move runners and hit. Novel concept, I know. Cashman’s roster is extremely flawed.

E @EYankees0904 @TalkinYanks Mets may not have scored a single run if Bader and Judge were in the outfield @TalkinYanks Mets may not have scored a single run if Bader and Judge were in the outfield

What A Nightmare @RedSector2814 @TalkinYanks In 10 years, I'm going to look back at this 2023 team and only player I will remember is Judge...sad really, one player can't do it all... @TalkinYanks In 10 years, I'm going to look back at this 2023 team and only player I will remember is Judge...sad really, one player can't do it all...

Jon Reed @JReedCowboy @TalkinYanks That’s like 4 or 5 1 run losses in the last week or so. Absolutely brutal. And the bull pen has blown the lead in 3 of them. @TalkinYanks That’s like 4 or 5 1 run losses in the last week or so. Absolutely brutal. And the bull pen has blown the lead in 3 of them.

Aaron Judge was placed in the injury list for the second time this season after spraining his toe in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his absense, the team struggled the first time around and continues to do so in his second stint in the IL.

Yankees fans held high hopes after the victory against the Mets in the series opener, as the entire lineup contributed to the win, including struggling players like Anthony Volpe finding their form. However, the second game presented a completely different narrative, with the Yankees' offense appearing feeble against the Mets' pitchers

Aaron Judge's return from IL remains uncertain

With the New York Yankees struggling again, fans are desperate to have Aaron Judge back in the lineup. However, there is no update on the slugger's return from injury and no timeline has been set by the team's medical team.

With the Yankees in danger of throwing away another series, it is no wonder that everyone concerned is desperate to see Judge return to action. Having tied the double header agaisnt the New York Mets, the Yankees will now face Boston Red Sox in a three-game series over the weekend.

