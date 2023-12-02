Latest developments on Juan Soto's MLB future seem to suggest that talks between the San Diego Padres and the New York Yankees have stalled, while the Toronto Blue Jays have made a surprise push. The Dominican outfielder is set to enter the last year of his contract with the Padres, and many expect him to be traded before the start of next season. The Yankees showed strong interest and established themselves as frontrunners early on but have now left fans disappointed with their inability to close the deal.

Juan Soto was signed by the Washington Nationals as an international free agent in 2015 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2018. He soon established himself as one of the best young players in the league, helping the Nationals to a World Series in 2019. The next year, he was the NL Batting Champion and has won numerous other awards since then.

After refusing to extend with the Nationals in 2022, he was traded to the San Diego Padres and went on to sign a one-year, $23 million contract with them in 2023. While he has not reached the peak of his prowess with San Diego, he will become a free agent at the end of next year, which has led to trade expectations this winter. While the Yankees were firm favorites to land him, latest reports suggest that they are unwilling to trade both Michael King and Drew Thorpe for him, bringing negotiations to a standstill. This has left Yankees fans furious, who have taken to social media to voice their concern:

"Cashman gonna blow this," wrote one fan on Twitter. "A laughing stock," added another.

Could the Toronto Blue Jays be serious contenders for Juan Soto?

While the New York Yankees were long considered favorites to make a trade for Juan Soto with the San Diego Padres, latest reports suggest that the two teams remain far apart in pricing. The Padres will only consider the top prospects in the Yankees system, whom they are reportedly unwilling to part with. The New York side apparently made a counteroffer which was not well received by the San Diego front office.

Hence, the trade is unlikely to happen anytime soon, making way for the Toronto Blue Jays to make their move. If they can offer something to interest the Padres, we could very well see Soto in Toronto next year.

