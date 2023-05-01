Despite rookie OF Jake Bauers' return to the active roster, New York Yankees fans are not in the best of moods due to the team's recent run of form, leaving the fans uneasy as they are currently at the bottom of the American League East division. Nonetheless, Bauers' return means one less problem for Aaron Boone to deal with.

Bauers has been in the MLB since 2018 but is yet to attain consistency with a team, having represented four teams already. He was traded to New York from Cincinnati midway through the 2022 season and spent the remainder of the season in Triple-A. Bauers made an impressive start to the 2023 season playing for Scranton with .304/.488/.797, 9 home runs, 20 RBI, and 5 stolen bases, and was subsequently called up by Boone.

Unfortunately, Bauers got injured in the first inning during his first start against the Rangers, as he tried to catch a flyball of Adolis Garcia's hit. He ran behind near the safety area and crashed head first into the wall, bruising his right knee in the process.

The outfielder underwent MRI scans post the game, but reports suggest that the tests went well and it was just a minor injury. Nonetheless, the injury is unlikely to affect fans majorly as they are looking for their team to fill in some major gaps in the batting lineup.

However some fans took it in a positive light as it was some much needed good news for the Bombers.

Jake Bauers mentally positive as he is called up to play for the Yankees

With ample major league experience, the 27-year-old Bauers talked about different ups and downs in his career so far.

“Adversity, challenges, failing, succeeding, all of it,” Bauers said before the Rangers game. “I’ve kind of been in a place where I would ride the waves for a little bit. Now I feel like I’m more present with everything I’m doing. I’m more present on the field and I’m kind of just taking everything as it comes.”

He would want to impress when he takes the field against the Cleveland Guardians in the first of the three-game series.

