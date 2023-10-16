New York Yankees fans have lashed out at their front office for trading Jordan Montgomery as the starting pitcher lives to his potential in the postseason for the Texas Rangers. The former Yankees pitcher shut out the Houston Astros offence in the first game of their American League Championship Series in an inspired performance. The Yankees traded Montgomery because they didn't think he could crack their postseason rotation, but here he is now while a postseason spot eluded the New York team this season.

Jordan Montgomery was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2014 MLB Draft and went on to make his najor league debut for them in 2017. While he had several decent seasons in New York, the front office deemed him surplus to requirements and traded his to the St. Louis Cardinals in the middle of the 2022. After approximately one year with the Cardinals, he was trade to the Rangers in July this year and has gone on to considerably bolster their bullpen.

Montgomery has been in stellar form for the Rangers in the postseason and has attracted plenty of attention from other teams as a result. He shut out the Rays over seven innings in his first postseason game of the year, but went on to give up four runs in four innings against the Orioles. However, he has managed to shut out the Astros over 6.1 innings, giving up only 5 hits and recording 6 strikeouts to help his team win the first game in the ALCS.

New York Yankees fans are regretting trading Montgomery last year and have taken to X, formerly Twitter to vent out their frustrations on GM Brian Cashman and his front office.

New York Yankees consider reunion with Jordan Montgomery after an impressive postseason

While Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers' postseason looks to be far from over, the starting pitcher is already attracting plenty of interest from other MLB teams.

The starting pitcher signed a one-year contract in the beginning of the year and will likely be offered a much bigger contract ahead of next season. The only question that remains is who will land him. The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in a reunion while the Boston Red Sox are also rumored to be interested.