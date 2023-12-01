It's safe to say that given the rich history of the New York Yankees, fans have sky-high expectations every season. After completely missing the playoffs last year, fans hope to see a massive overhaul to the roster to help the team reach the heights of their former glory.

Even though the New York Yankees have addressed some of their staffing vacancies, including hiring Brad Ausmus as the club's new bench coach, fans are still waiting on upgrades to the current roster.

On Friday, New York announced that they had successfully claimed outfielder Oscar Gonzalez from the Cleveland Guardians. At only 25 years old, Gonzalez is worth a gamble for the club, as he has only appeared in 145 games in the MLB.

The move did not go unnoticed by fans of the New York Yankees who are impatiently waiting for a game-changing move this offseason. The club has been heavily linked to San Diego Padres star Juan Soto all offseason, so frustrated fans have said that they no longer need him since they landed Oscar Gonzalez.

Half of the responses to the Gonzalez waiver wire claim were sarcastic, while the other half were critical of the organization. Some fans have said that New York is destined to lose every game next season, while others continue to critique General Manager Brian Cashman and his current roster construction.

The New York Yankees will need to more than claim Oscar Gonzalez to calm the frustrated fanbase

Last season, the Bronx Bombers entered the year with World Series aspirations. Not only did the team not win the World Series, they missed the postseason altogether. The disappointing season has led to many calling for the dismissal of both GM Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone.

If the front office is looking to regain the faith of the club's supporters, they will need to do something drastic this offseason. There is a chance that if the team can land Juan Soto, it could be enough, however, there are several talented players on the free agent market who can help change the team's fortunes.

The team has been linked to several high-profile free agents, including Cody Bellinger, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shohei Ohtani. There are a number of ways that the Yankees can improve their standing among fans, Oscar Gonzalez just might not be one of them.

