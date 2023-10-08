Much to the amazement of Yankees fans, their former OF Aaron Hicks has found his tuning in Baltimore. Hicks played a crucial role for the Orioles in the regular season and now will look to take his exploits to the postseason as the Birds chase the pennant.

Expand Tweet

"Aaron Hicks' season took a major turn" - TalkinBaseball_

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After eight years of service at Yankee Stadium, Aaron Hicks parted ways with the Pinstripers before the trade deadline. He played in a few games for the Yanks this season before being let go by the organization following a protracted spell that was hampered by injuries and subpar performances.

He was often the target of negative hatred from the Yankee nation, but now it looks like Hicks is answering back with vigor and powerful hitting. MLB fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their amazement at the sight of Hicks' career turning around since joining the Orioles.

Expand Tweet

"What is it with all these people not being able to play in ny? It’s so frustrating" - stantonmvp2024

Expand Tweet

"Could it be a coaching issue?" - keevescs

Expand Tweet

"Go go figure. Leaves the Yankees and gets better" - i95Bully

Expand Tweet

"Nobody wants to play for the poverty Yankees" - TerrellsGoat

Expand Tweet

"almost as if the yankees put way too much pressure on every single player to perform perfectly and ruthlessly boo them if they don’t" - DontTradeKepler

Expand Tweet

"Orioles dark magic luck" - gshep9

Expand Tweet

"The Yankees let a great one go" - AustinRendini

Expand Tweet

"As a Yankee fan, good for him. His struggles in New York only got worse as the pressure from the fans mounted and it was clear he needed a change of scenery. Never underestimate the mental aspects of this game" - danielsmith0122

Expand Tweet

"Oh well... He's a lot better than Gallo but just couldn't cut it in NY" - blackhawk770

Expand Tweet

"Happy for him" - Geisler831

Aaron Hicks is enjoying time with the Orioles

Aaron Hicks recorded two hits in his first game for the Orioles on May 31. It marked the start of a 16-game stretch during which he batted with an OPS of 1.005. During this purple patch, he went 16-for-51 with three doubles, a triple, and three home runs in 60 plate appearances.

Hicks credited Baltimore's hitting coaches for helping him correct his swing and altering his mindset at the plate. His home run tally for the Orioles currently stands at seven.

Expand Tweet

"Aaron Hicks had just one home run in 28 games with the Yankees this year. He just homered in his fifth game with the Orioles" - AllBannerSports

Hicks will hope to carry the Orioles towards a much-needed World Series title, which he has been longing for since joining the Yankees eight years ago.