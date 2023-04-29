New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt suffered his third loss of the season, giving up five runs on ten hits in five innings, leading to the Yankees' defeat in game two of the series against the Texas Rangers.

The loss came as the Yanks were playing their first game without their captain Aaron Judge, who was forced to leave the series opener due to injury. Unfortunately, the Yankees' batting lineup was lackluster, and they could have used Judge's presence. Meanwhile, Jacob DeGrom of the Rangers dominated the Yankees' lineup before he was taken off the field.

The majority of the concerns, however, were centered around Clarke Schmidt, who was unable to get his first season win, causing his ERA to shoot up to 6.84. Robbie Grossman of the Rangers was all over him, hitting a two-run homer in the third inning and doubling twice, scoring off one.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Schmidt struck out eight of the Texas Rangers' batters, his performance against the left-handed batters has been questioned as he failed to make any impact against them. Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure as they want Schmidt to gain more experience before making another start for the New York Yankees.

Erik @ErikR122 Clarke Schmidt actually sucks pretty bad. I like the guy but he is not a major league pitcher Clarke Schmidt actually sucks pretty bad. I like the guy but he is not a major league pitcher

Alex @AnthonyVolpeSZN Clarke Schmidt’s stuff is meant for the bullpen. End the experiment. It’s a failure. Clarke Schmidt’s stuff is meant for the bullpen. End the experiment. It’s a failure.

Addison @YankeeWRLD Holy shit lefties are collectively hitting like prime Barry Bonds against Clarke Schmidt lmfao Holy shit lefties are collectively hitting like prime Barry Bonds against Clarke Schmidt lmfao https://t.co/GJix8SbFO8

Jay Torres🇵🇷-The Boricua Hokage @JulienT21 Idk what’s worse, have Cashman make us sit through the Clarke Schmidt starter experiment or him making us sit through and all power and strikeout heavy righty lineup in 2021 Idk what’s worse, have Cashman make us sit through the Clarke Schmidt starter experiment or him making us sit through and all power and strikeout heavy righty lineup in 2021

Brandon Tierney @BrandonTierney Lefty bats are hitting .396 with a slug % of .811 in 6 starts vs Clarke Schmidt. Yikes. Lefty bats are hitting .396 with a slug % of .811 in 6 starts vs Clarke Schmidt. Yikes.

Conor Maguire @cmaguire2008 Clarke Schmidt is a lowkey gamer.



Still finding it, but he is not scared out there. Clarke Schmidt is a lowkey gamer. Still finding it, but he is not scared out there. https://t.co/c7M6vIktIL

Dom @BronxBmbrz I think it’s time the Yankees pull the plug on Clarke Schmidt I think it’s time the Yankees pull the plug on Clarke Schmidt https://t.co/oAYxIQd4mZ

Andrew @AndrewwM_ How long is it gonna take for the Yankees to realize that Clarke Schmidt is not a starter? How long is it gonna take for the Yankees to realize that Clarke Schmidt is not a starter?

roseanne 🥀 @HoodieFrazier Clarke Schmidt is not a starter. I don’t know how many more games he needs to blow to prove that, but it’s just unbearable to know that this scrub is taking the ball every 5th day right now. Sevy and Rodón, please come back. Clarke Schmidt is not a starter. I don’t know how many more games he needs to blow to prove that, but it’s just unbearable to know that this scrub is taking the ball every 5th day right now. Sevy and Rodón, please come back.

Clarke Schmidt admits there's a lot to improve in his game

Pitching for a high-profile team like the Yankees as a rookie is never easy, but to be fair to Clarke Schmidt, despite giving up five runs, he struck out eight batters. He also acknowledged that there is room for improvement in his game, saying:

“There’s a lot of good I took out of it, but there’s a lot of things that I’ll need to continue to work on,” Schmidt said after the game. “Obviously, I take full responsibility of it, and just continuing to learn from each outing and get better each time.”

The Yankees, who are already shorthanded, currently sit in fourth place in the AL East with a 15-12 record.

Poll : 0 votes