New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt suffered his third loss of the season, giving up five runs on ten hits in five innings, leading to the Yankees' defeat in game two of the series against the Texas Rangers.
The loss came as the Yanks were playing their first game without their captain Aaron Judge, who was forced to leave the series opener due to injury. Unfortunately, the Yankees' batting lineup was lackluster, and they could have used Judge's presence. Meanwhile, Jacob DeGrom of the Rangers dominated the Yankees' lineup before he was taken off the field.
The majority of the concerns, however, were centered around Clarke Schmidt, who was unable to get his first season win, causing his ERA to shoot up to 6.84. Robbie Grossman of the Rangers was all over him, hitting a two-run homer in the third inning and doubling twice, scoring off one.
Although Schmidt struck out eight of the Texas Rangers' batters, his performance against the left-handed batters has been questioned as he failed to make any impact against them. Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure as they want Schmidt to gain more experience before making another start for the New York Yankees.
Clarke Schmidt admits there's a lot to improve in his game
Pitching for a high-profile team like the Yankees as a rookie is never easy, but to be fair to Clarke Schmidt, despite giving up five runs, he struck out eight batters. He also acknowledged that there is room for improvement in his game, saying:
“There’s a lot of good I took out of it, but there’s a lot of things that I’ll need to continue to work on,” Schmidt said after the game. “Obviously, I take full responsibility of it, and just continuing to learn from each outing and get better each time.”
The Yankees, who are already shorthanded, currently sit in fourth place in the AL East with a 15-12 record.