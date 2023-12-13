New York Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo were spotted in attendance during Tuesday's NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The game ultimately ended in a 7-3 victory for the Maple Leafs in Madison Square Garden, but the Rangers attracted much star power as always. MLB fans were left excited for next season after seeing the star players in the stands and with the team having added Juan Soto over the offseason.

Aaron Judge proved once again over the course of the 2023 MLB that he is the backbone of the New York Yankees lineup and the clubhouse. Having carried the team over long periods in the MLB this year, it is no wonder that Judge is first player to be named captain of the side since Derek Jeter.

Anthony Rizzo is a experienced first baseman, who has played for the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs before joining the Yankees in 2021. Since then, he has developed a strong friendship with Judge, and they are often seen together in events in New York City.

However, the hottest topic among the NY fans is the arrival of former Padres outfielder Soto this month. The Dominican was the primary target for the Yankees front office and they have successfully landed him before the new year.

This has left fans ever more excited for the new MLB season to get under way and made their voices heard over social media. Here are some reactions on X:

"I swear only reason Rizzo decided to stay with the Yankees was because he already knew at that point Judge was going to resign. He cares more about his bromance with Judge lol."

"Where's Soto?"

Projecting the Yankees lineup after signing Juan Soto

The acquisition of Juan Soto by the New York Yankees this offseason may have even greater benefits that first imagined. The San Diego Padres traded Soto and Trent Grisham to the New York side in return for five players going the other side. While Soto is well-known for his hard-hitting, both the players are left-handed and will provide a good mix in that regard.

As projected by analysts today, the Yankees lineup next year could be in the following order: DJ LeMahieu, Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells/Jose Trevino.

