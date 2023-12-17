Following a historic 2022 season that saw Aaron Judge earn AL MVP honors and being made the captain, the New York Yankees man got selected in the Al-MLB Second Team. Fans have reacted to the same.

It's a recognition that was previously held by another Yankee great, Derek Jeter. Ahead of the 2023 season, Judge signed a nine-year, $360 million deal, which will keep him in the Bronx for the foreseeable future.

Judge was carrying a leg niggle all season but still posted impressive stats. However, due to the injury, he missed out on a good number of games, having only played 106 games. This hurt the Yankees, who finished fourth in the AL East with a dismal 82-80 record, ending their postseason aspirations.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, Judge still made it to All-MLB second team. The Yankees' X handle announced that starting pitcher Gerrit Cole made it to the ALL-MLB First team while the Yankees captain made the second team.

Many lauded Gerrit Cole for his CY Young season, but some took exception with Aaron Judge and made some sarcastic jibes. However, most admired his efforts despite carrying an injury.

"2nd team considering the amount of games he played is nuts," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Worth every penny," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans thought that he was robbed, as Judge deserved making the first team instead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Judge has demonstrated his leadership qualities

Being a Yankee, especially and not winning can be frustrating for players and fans. The franchise, which has won a record 27 World Series titles, hasn't won one since 2009.

Aaron Judge is the face of the franchise and will be the center of all the criticism if the Yankees don't taste success during his stay.

In his first season, following his hefty contract, Judge demonstrated leadership qualities in the Yankees clubhouse, playing through a toe injury even though he knew that the season was already doomed.

Judge averaged .267 with 98 hits, 37 homers, 75 RBIs and 79 runs scored in 106 games in 2023.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.