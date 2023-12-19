New York Yankees fans refused to get their hopes up about Yoshinobu Yamamoto after one MLB insider reported that the front office was hugely impressed with the Japanese pitcher's ability as well as character. While the race for Yamamoto seems to be heating up towards a final result, Jack Curry of the YES Network reported the news after the Yankees meeting with the star. However, the New York fans are not getting their hopes up as they reportedly still face stiff competition from the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is undoubtedly the most valuable player in the MLB free agent market after Shohei Ohtani was snapped up by the LA Dodgers. He is a three-time Japanese Triple Crown winner, a three-time Pacific League MVP and has established himself as the best pitcher in the NBP in past few years. His arrival to the MLB market has been taken keenly by many teams but only three fontrunners remain.

The LA Dodgers have made clear their intentions to sign Yamamoto and the arrival of Ohtani only helps their cause, with the players having played together for Team Japan in their WBC triumph. At the same time, the NY Mets are also believed to be in the running, with equally deep (if not deeper) pockets of their own. Hence, despite landing Juan Soto recently, the Yankees fans do not have high hopes of their front office after their second meeting and made it clear on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wow!! This is newsworthy right here!!" wrote one fan on Twitter.

"This means that check is gonna be blank," added another.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Latest news on Yoshinobu Yamamoto free agency

While the attention of the MLB world has largely been focused on three teams as favorites to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there are several others who have had meetings with the star.

Other teams who have reportedly spoken to the Japanese ace include the Phildelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox. Reports claim Bryce Harper spoke to Yamamoto over FaceTime to further the Phillies' chances.

Expand Tweet

However, while many believe that Yamamoto is on the brink of making his decision, there has reportedly been no such indication from his camp. The reality remains that he may announce a decision tomorrow or a month from now, we just have to wait and see.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.