New York Yankees fans had skeptical reactions to recent rumors about the team's interest in South Korean outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee of the Kiwoom Heroes.

The 25-year-old former Rookie of the Year in the Korean Baseball Organization is close to moving to the MLB this year and will be an international free agent. While several teams have shown interest in him, Yankees fans have high expectations from their front office and made it clear on social media.

Jung-Hoo Lee started his professional career in the Korean Baseball Organization as an 18-year-old in 2017 and won the Rookie of the Year. He won the series MVP in the 2019 playoffs and won the KBO League MVP award in 2022.

As a hitter, he doesn't have too many weaknesses and shows high potential for growth in the MLB. However, Lee's 2023 campaign was cut short in July due to an injury that required a season-ending surgery to his ankle.

That's one of the biggest qualms New York fans have about the youngster as they await a big-name signing in the offseason. While Yankees fans have set hopes on the likes of Juan Soto, they made their disappointment clear on social media.

"They are interested in any player that was hurt last year," wrote one fan on X (formerly called Twitter).

"This is not Juan Soto," added another.

Here are the top reactions:

MLB insider explains Jung-Hoo Lee's "best nickname" in baseball

While MLB teams await the imminent posting of Kiwoon Heroes outfielder Jung-Hoo Lee to the market, the New York Yankees and the San Fransico Giants emerge as frontrunners.

While speaking of the South Korean star, MLB insider Jon Morosi explained that Lee has the best nickname in baseball. His father, a Korean baseball legend named Jeon-Beom Lee, nicknamed the "son of the wind" during his playing days due to his speed.

Hence, his son is now called the "grandson of the wind," following in his father's footsteps. While the Shohei Ohtani saga has dominated headlines, Lee's arrival to the MLB could turn out to be a moment to reckon.

